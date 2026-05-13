The Jharkhand T20 Cricket League will officially unveil its trophy on May 14, 2026, in Ranchi. The event marks the start of a new league aimed at fostering homegrown talent and strengthening the state's cricketing infrastructure.

Marking a significant milestone in the growth of cricket in the state, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association-owned Jharkhand T20 Cricket League, managed by SJ Uplift, has officially announced its grand trophy reveal ceremony, according to a release. The event is scheduled for May 14, 2026, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ranchi.

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A New Era for Jharkhand Cricket

The event will reflect the league's vision to strengthen Jharkhand's cricketing ecosystem and elevate the sport across the region. Gunwant Singh Mongia (CMD), Owner of Mingia Steel Limited, will grace the occasion as the special guest.

The prestigious event will bring together key dignitaries, cricket administrators, industry leaders, sports enthusiasts, and stakeholders, celebrating the launch of a premier cricketing platform designed to transform the sporting ecosystem in Jharkhand.

The ceremony will reflect the league's vision of fostering homegrown talent, strengthening cricketing infrastructure, and creating new pathways for aspiring cricketers across the state.

JSCA Leadership on the League's Vision

The trophy unveiling will symbolise the official commencement of a new era for cricket in Jharkhand, with the league poised to provide players with enhanced competitive exposure and opportunities on a larger stage.

Saurabh Tiwary, Honorary Secretary, Jharkhand State Cricket Association, said, "The unveiling of the Jharkhand T20 Cricket League trophy will mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for cricket in our state."

Shahbaz Nadeem, Honorary Joint Secretary, Jharkhand State Cricket Association, further added, "This league is envisioned as a transformative platform that will empower local talent, strengthen our cricketing foundation, and position Jharkhand as a formidable force in regional and national cricket."

The trophy reveal ceremony is expected to be a defining moment for Jharkhand, setting the stage for a league that aspires to bring excellence, opportunity, and recognition to the region. (ANI)