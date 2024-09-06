Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Javelin star Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League season finale in Brussels despite injury challenges

    India’s two-time Olympic medalist in javelin, Neeraj Chopra, has secured a spot in the upcoming Diamond League season finale after finishing fourth in the overall standings at the conclusion of the 14 series meetings held globally.

    Javelin star Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League season finale in Brussels despite injury challenges snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 12:48 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

    India’s two-time Olympic medalist in javelin, Neeraj Chopra, has secured a spot in the upcoming Diamond League season finale after finishing fourth in the overall standings at the conclusion of the 14 series meetings held globally.

    The season finale, scheduled for September 13-14 in Brussels, will be a two-day event. Chopra earned 14 points from two second-place finishes in the one-day meets in Doha and Lausanne. However, he opted out of the final series meet in Zurich on Thursday.

    The 26-year-old is currently two points behind Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch. Grenada’s Anderson Peters and Germany’s Julian Weber lead the standings with 29 and 21 points, respectively. Peters had narrowly defeated Weber at the Zurich event.

    Chopra, who claimed gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and silver at the Paris Games last month, has faced fitness challenges throughout this season.

    The Haryana native, Neeraj Chopra, has opened up about a persistent groin injury that has troubled him since before the Olympic Games, hindering his pursuit of the elusive 90m mark.

    Also read: Paris Paralympics 2024: Electrocuted as child, how Kapil Parmar overcame shock to clinch historic judo bronze

    Chopra finished second in the Lausanne Diamond League, where he was outperformed by Grenada’s Anderson Peters, who registered a throw of 90.61m. At the Paris Olympics, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem clinched the gold with a massive throw of 92.97m.

    "First goal, go to the doctor and make my groin 100 per cent fit and also I will be technically better and try to throw far again," he had said last month about his plans for this year and the coming one.

    Chopra had claimed victory in the Lausanne leg in both 2022 and 2023, and finished second behind Jakub Vadlejch in last year's winner-takes-all finale in Eugene, USA.

    Each Diamond League season finale champion receives the prestigious "Diamond Trophy," along with USD 30,000 in prize money and a wild card entry to the World Athletics Championships.

    The upcoming Diamond League finale will mark the conclusion of Chopra's season.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Electrocuted as child, how Kapil Parmar overcame shock to clinch historic judo bronze snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Electrocuted as child, how Kapil Parmar overcame shock to clinch historic judo bronze

    football Messi-less Argentina thrash Chile 3-0 in World Cup qualifier scr

    Messi-less Argentina thrash Chile 3-0 in World Cup qualifier

    footbal UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 900th career goal as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 scr

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 900th career goal as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1

    football Spanish World Cup winner Juan Mata joins A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers scr

    World Cup winner Juan Mata joins Western Sydney Wanderers

    football Argentina vs Chile: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    Argentina vs Chile: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    Recent Stories

    GOAT LEAKED: Thalapathy Vijay's film out on Tamilrockers, other torrent sites 

    GOAT LEAKED: Vijay's film out on Tamilrockers, other torrent sites 

    Kerala: Onam celebration kick off in vibrant Athachamayam in Tripunithura onam 2024 anr

    Kerala: Onam celebration kick off in vibrant Athachamayam in Tripunithura

    Rajendra Gautam joins Congress: Ex-AAP leader's old video asking Dalits 'to avoid temples' goes viral (WATCH) shk

    Rajendra Gautam joins Congress: Ex-AAP leader's old video asking Dalits 'to avoid temples' goes viral (WATCH)

    BOMBSHELL China's Wuhan lab linked to Covid leak may have released deadly 2014 polio virus, new study claims snt

    BOMBSHELL! China's Wuhan lab linked to Covid leak may have released deadly 2014 polio virus, new study claims

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 6 temples to visit in Delhi RKK

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 6 temples to visit in Delhi

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon