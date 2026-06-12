Goa CM Pramod Sawant congratulated PM Narendra Modi on completing 12 years in office, highlighting the abrogation of Article 370, a Naxal-free India, and Ram Mandir as key achievements. UP CM Yogi Adityanath also praised Modi's tenure.

Goa CM Lists Key Achievements

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 12 years in office, highlighting key achievements including the abrogation of Article 370, a Naxal- and terrorism-free India, and the construction of the Ram Mandir. Adressing a press conference here, Goa CM said, "On behalf of the people of Goa, I congratulate PM Modi on completing 12 years in office and becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister. During PM Modi's tenure, the dream of an 'undivided India' was realised; with the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir became an integral part of the country. Creating a Naxal-free and terrorism-free India is the second major achievement of his tenure, and the construction of the Ram Mandir is the third. These are the three most significant developments that took place during PM Modi's tenure..."

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The remarks came after the Prime Minister Modi completed 4,399 days in office on June 10, surpassing the record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and marking over 12 years of continuous leadership at the national level.

UP CM Hails 'Changing India'

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his successful 12-year tenure, stating that the country has significantly moved forward since 2014, making the world realise India's power and strength. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath said, "On June 10, a celebration was organised for the successful journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long tenure. On this occasion, all the world's major heads of state extended congratulations and best wishes to the Prime Minister and his working style. When the country gets such a popular, miraculous, and visionary leader, the results do not take long to arrive. In the last 12 years, we have seen a changing India."

"The India of 2014 and the India after 2014--today's generation takes pride in being citizens of that new India which has continuously moved forward without stopping, without faltering, without tiring, despite facing numerous challenges in its journey of development. India has made the world realise its power and strength today," he added.

NDA Congratulates PM Modi

Earlier, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gathered in New Delhi to congratulate PM Modi on completing 4,399 days in office, making him India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms. NDA leaders hailed his tenure, citing development initiatives, governance reforms and welfare programmes implemented over the past 12 years. (ANI)