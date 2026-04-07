In a rain-shortened 11-over match, Yashasvi Jaiswal's fiery unbeaten 77 off 32 balls and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 14-ball 39 powered Rajasthan Royals to a commanding total of 150/3 against Mumbai Indians in Guwahati.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, along with help from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, powered Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 150/3 in 11 overs against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a rain-impacted match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. After being put in to bat first, RR's Jaiswal slammed an unbeaten 77-run innings off just 32 balls, hitting 10 boundaries and four sixes. A 14-ball 39 run innings off Sooryavanshi's bat also helped RR post a dominant total in a match that was reduced to 11 overs per side, due to rain.

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Royals' Blazing Powerplay

Rajasthan Royals' openers, Jaiswal and 15-year-old prodigy Sooryavanshi, began with a statement of intent. Jaiswal took apart Deepak Chahar (0/22 in 1 over) in the opening over, smashing 22 runs, hitting four boundaries and a six.

The carnage didn't stop as Jasprit Bumrah's (0/32 in 3 overs) first over also went for 14 runs, including two sixes by the young Sooryavanshi. Trent Boult (0/22 in 1 over) fared no better in the 3rd over, conceding another 22 runs as the Royals raced to 58/0 in just 3 overs.

MI Strike Back in Middle Overs

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya (0/17 in 2 overs) introduced himself and delivered a much-needed breather for the visitors. He stifled the scoring, conceding only four runs and breaking the momentum of the rampaging openers.

Shardul Thakur (1/36 in 2 overs) came into the attack. Despite being hit for two massive sixes by Sooryavanshi, Thakur had the last laugh. He dismissed the 15-year-old (39 off 14 balls) on the final delivery, caught by Tilak Varma in the deep. After five overs, RR were 80/1.

Spinner Allah Ghazanfar (2/21 in 2 overs) struck quickly in the 6th over, removing Dhruv Jurel (2), dismissing him LBW. Jaiswal, however, continued his charge, ending the Ghazanfar over with a boundary as RR found themselves at 89/2 after 6 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah came back to bowl the seventh over conceded only eight runs from it as RR were now 97/2 in 7 overs.

Pandya bowled the eighth over but went for 13 runs as Jaiswal reached his fifty off just 23 balls. Riyan Parag finished the Pandya over in style, launching a full toss from Hardik over deep mid-wicket for a six.

Allah Ghazanfar then delivered an action-packed over as he claimed the wicket of RR captain Riyal Parag but also went for 12 runs, as RR found themselves at 122/3 in nine overs.

Jaiswal's Final Flourish

Bumrah delivered his final over for the day and the team's 10th over. Jaiswal hit him for a six, but Bumrah restricted RR to only 10 runs in the over as RR were 132/3 in 10 overs.

Shardul Thakur bowled the final over and failed to stop Jaiswal's onslaught as the RR batter slammed three boundaries, helping his team get 18 runs off the final over to finish at 150 in 11 overs.

Mumbai Indians need to score 151 to get their second win at the IPL 2026, while the Riyan Parag-led RR will look to restrict MI and get their third straight win.