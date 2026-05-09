4 Key WWE SmackDown Moves Triple H Masterminded Before Backlash Showdown
Triple H reshaped WWE SmackDown ahead of Backlash. From Cody Rhodes’ clash with Gunther to Fatal Influence’s rise, plus a shocking Gingerbread Man twist, the episode delivered fresh angles and momentum without relying on tired storylines.
Cody Rhodes Outsmarts Gunther
After weeks of ambushes, Cody Rhodes finally turned the tables on Gunther. The American Nightmare evaded multiple sleeper hold attempts and knocked the Austrian down several times, embarrassing the so‑called Career Killer. While not full revenge, it humbled Gunther and set the stage for their Undisputed WWE Championship clash in Italy.
Fatal Influence Gains Spotlight
The faction of Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid continued their surge. They defeated Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss in a six‑woman tag match, then confronted Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella. Triple H’s booking gave them momentum and credibility, ensuring the group remains a major threat in the division.
Main Event Twist With Gingerbread Man
SmackDown closed with Trick Williams mourning the Gingerbread Man, only for Sami Zayn to interrupt. The shock came when Lil Yachty revealed himself under the costume, ambushing Zayn. The crowd erupted, and Williams stood tall, signaling his rise as he heads into Backlash against the Canadian star.
Women’s Division Steals The Show
The six‑woman tag bout wasn’t just filler, it was a highlight. Fatal Influence and the trio of Ripley, Flair, and Bliss delivered a fast‑paced contest filled with near‑falls and charisma. Triple H ensured the women’s division had prime time, proving its depth and entertainment value ahead of Backlash.
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