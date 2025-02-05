'I've never seen you bat this slowly': Cummins trolls Kohli in Champions Trophy 2025 advertisement (WATCH)

Pat Cummins has been one of the strong rivals of Virat Kohli and he recently trolled the Indian batter in a Champions Trophy advertisement.

Australia captain Pat Cummins has already set up the Champions Trophy 2025 hype by hilariously roasting some of his opponent players, including Virat Kohli in a commercial advertisement. The much-anticipated Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9.

Many promotions and advertisements have been rolled out to build up the excitement for the 50-over tournament. Some of the star players, including Virat Kohli is expected to grab the spotlight at the Champions Trophy in Dubai, the host for India’s fixtures after the hybrid model was brought in after the BCCI refused to send Team India to Pakistan due to security concerns.

Pat Cummins has been one of the strong rivals of Virat Kohli and he recently trolled the Indian batter in a Champions Trophy advertisement. The advertisement that went viral on social media, the Australian skipper was seen shaving while looking at the mirror and was probably practicing how to distract Virat Kohli in the marquee event. Cummins took a hilarious dig at the Indian batting stalwart for his strike rate. He also roasted England all-rounder Ben Stokes and South Africa batter Quinton de Kock.

“Hey Kohli, I’ve never seen you bat this slowly. Slowly!,” Cummins was heard saying while looking at the mirror in a viral video.

Watch the video here

Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins have shared fierce yet respectful rivalries over the years, with several times on the field across all formats of the game at international cricket. The two faced off against each other in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the ODI World Cup Final in 2023, Pat Cummins picked a crucial wicket of Virat Kohli, which turned the game around for Australia. Kohli was looking in good rhythm after completing his fifty, but dismissal led to India losing the momentum in their batting.

Pat Cummins and Virat Kohli have locked horns against each other in 40 innings across all formats of the game, with the Australian skipper dismissing the Indian batter 8 times. However, the former India captain managed to score 335 runs at an average of 41.8 in 40 innings.

Team India and Australia are not clubbed in the same group of the Champions Trophy, but the two teams are likely to meet in the knockout rounds of the tournament. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins’s participation in the 50-over tournament remains doubtful as he is currently nursing an ankle soreness, which worsened after a gruelling Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, he was added to the 15-member Australia squad for the Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli is one of the players to watch-out for in the upcoming marquee event in Pakistan, with hybrid model in place. Kohli is currently the fourth leading run-getter for India in the Champions Trophy, amassing 529 runs, including five fifties, at an average of 88.16 in 13 matches. A successful campaign might help Virat Kohli overtake Chris Gayle's record of 791 runs.

