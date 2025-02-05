IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli sweats out in nets ahead of India's first ODI vs England (WATCH)

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are leaving no stone unturned in order to get back to their form as they were sweating out in the nets ahead of the ODI series opener against England in Nagpur.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and batting stalwart Virat Kohli displayed a variety of shots during the team’s net session ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. Rohit, Kohli, and other senior players will be returning to international duties for the ODIs against the Jos Buttler-led side after playing Ranji Trophy for their respective state teams in January.

The upcoming ODI series against England is crucial for the Men in Blue in their preparations for the Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be in focus throughout the ODI series not just because they are batting stalwarts of Indian cricket but also their form has been under scrutiny following their moderate performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are leaving no stone unturned in order to get back to their form as they were sweating out in the nets ahead of the ODI series opener against England. In the video posted by BCCI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), the batting duo were unleashing a variety of shots under their arsenal against the fast bowlers during the net batting session.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli recently played the second round of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season on the direction of BCCI selectors and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir to revive their form. However, the Indian batting slatwarts failed to live up to the expectations of the selectors and fans alike. Rohit scored 3 and 28 runs in two innings for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir. Kohli, on the other hand, was bowled out for six by lesser-known pacer Himanshu Sangwan in Delhi’s crucial group stage fixture against Railways in New Delhi.

Rohit Sharma’s last appearance in an ODI was in the match against Sri Lanka in Colombo in August last year. The Indian captain didn’t play much of ODI cricket after India’s defeat in the World Cup Final in 2023. Similarly, Virat Kohli too played his last ODI match against Sri Lanka in August last year.

Last year, Virat Kohli played just three ODIs and scored mere 58 at an average of 19.33. Rohit Sharma amassed 157 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 52.33 in three ODI matches last year. The two batting stalwarts form will be closely monitored by the BCCI selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar throughout the England ODI series as their performances will define how they are going to perform in the upcoming Champions Trophy. The Indian batting stalwarts are among the crucial players in the Men in Blue’s campaign at the marquee event.

