ISSF World Cup 2022: Mehuli-Tushar claim India's 2nd gold; Palak, Shiva settle for bronze

The pair of Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar Mane came up with splendid performances, claiming the second gold medal for India in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event final during the proceeding ISSF World Cup in Changwon, South Korea, on Wednesday. On the other hand, in the 10m Air Pistol mixed event final, the Indian duo of Palak and Shiva Narwal settled for bronze, as they clinched third place during the playoff. The in-form team of Mehuli and Tushar were too good and outsmarted the Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Pen from Hungary 17-13, although the match was somewhat evenly poised until the end.

The third and fourth place in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event final was taken by shooters from Israel and the Czech Republic, respectively. It is Tushar's first-ever gold medal for India at the senior level. In contrast, Mehuli had her second medal in the yellow colour, while she won her first during the 2019 South Asian Games held in Kathmandu.

As for the mixed Air Pistol event, Palak and Shiva flagellated the Kazakhstan duo of Irina Loktionova and Valeriy Rakhimzhan 16-0, which was a relatively one-sided clash. Following the exceptional results on Wednesday, India has now ascended to the second spot, while Serbia is the leader with a couple of gold and a bronze medal.

(With inputs from PTI)