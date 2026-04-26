India concluded its ISSF Junior World Cup campaign in Cairo at the top of the table with 16 medals. Hemant Burman won silver in 50m Rifle 3P Men, and the duo of Zuhair Khan and Addya Katyal clinched bronze in the Trap Mixed Team event.

Hemant Burman won silver in the 50m Rifle 3Positions Men, and the pair of Zuhair Khan and Addya Katyal won bronze in the Trap Mixed Team event as India completed the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Cairo, Egypt on top of the table with a total of 16 medals including five gold, six silver and five bronze.

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Burman's Silver in 50m Rifle 3P Men

In the first finals of the day, Hemant Burman won silver after shooting 351.7 across the three positions in the 50m 3Positions event. The 18-year-old had qualified for the final in seventh place with a score of 578-24x and was joined by Vedant Nitin Waghmare and Rohit Kanyan in the finals, who shot 581 and 580, respectively. Rohit finished in sixth place in the final with a score of 311.9, and Vedant finished in seventh with a score of 300.5. Oleg Noskov of Kazakhstan, with a new world junior record score of 355.6, won the gold medal, and Nikita Solokov of Uzbekistan won bronze with a score of 341.2. The other Indians in the qualification, Manvendra Singh Shekhawat (578-23x), Kushagra Singh Rajawat (576-24x) and Hithesh Srinivasan (574-26x) finished outside the top eight.

Bronze in Trap Mixed Team Event

In the final event of the Junior World Cup, the pair of Zuhair Khan and Addya Katyal secured the bronze medal with a final score of 19 after qualifying for the medal rounds with a qualification score of 137. The pair who were in silver medal places after the first two series, faltered in the third series, with Addya missing four of her five shots and Zuhair missing one, which pushed them down to the bronze medal places. Bence Doeboerhegyi and Anna Nyitrai of Hungary won the gold medal with a new world junior record score of 32, while neutral athletes Ramir Nikolaev and Kseniia Tatarinova won silver with a score of 25.

Other Results and Road Ahead

In the 50m Rifle Prone Women event, all Indians, Tejal Nathawat, Yugeshwari Bais, Anushka Thokur and Khwaish Sharma finished outside the medal places.

The Indian junior athletes will now shift their focus to the ISSF Junior World Championship, the blue riband event in the calendar, which will be held at Suhl in Germany in June. (ANI)