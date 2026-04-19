Punjab FC aim for a comeback against Inter Kashi in the ISL 2025-26 on Monday. Following a defeat, Punjab is seventh with 11 points, level with Inter Kashi, who are high on confidence after a recent win. The match is a crucial battle for 7th place.

Punjab FC will hope to get back to winning ways as they face Inter Kashi, in the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, 20 April 2026. The match is scheduled to kick off at 19:30 IST.

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Punjab FC's Quest for a Win

Punjab FC suffered a 2-3 defeat against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their previous outing. Having played seven matches so far, Punjab FC sit seventh in the standings with 11 points. While a victory would strengthen their points tally, their position is unlikely to improve immediately due to having played two matches fewer than sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC, who have 15 points.

Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis emphasised the team's resilience despite early disruptions to their campaign. "We've been under pressure since the start due to a postponed game. We constantly monitor the table. Our performances, especially against strong teams, prove our quality, even if results haven't always reflected it. We stay motivated and use setbacks as fuel to improve," he said.

Punjab's attacking unit will face a stern examination against an Inter Kashi defence that has conceded just eight goals so far, the third-best record in the league, behind only Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC.

Inter Kashi Carry Momentum

Inter Kashi, meanwhile, head into the fixture with momentum on their side after registering a win against Mohammedan Sporting Club in their previous match. Despite having played one game more, they are level on points with Punjab FC, but trail on goal difference.

Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas highlighted the importance of maintaining tactical consistency while adapting to match situations. "You have to keep the truth to the idea of the team - the tactical idea of the team. It is normal that, in every match, you adjust certain things depending on the opponent," he noted.

On the challenge ahead, Habas added, "I think that they are a team that is doing very well with a clear identity and important players. It will be a difficult match for us, and I expect it to be difficult for them as well."

A victory for Inter Kashi would see them leapfrog Punjab FC in the standings and move up to seventh, adding further significance to what promises to be a closely-contested encounter. (ANI)