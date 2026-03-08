Punjab FC aim for back-to-back ISL wins as they host a winless NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The Shers recently beat Bengaluru FC, while the Highlanders are on a tough run of away fixtures and are yet to secure a victory.

Punjab FC will look to secure consecutive victories as they face NorthEast United FC, who are yet to win a game, in Indian Super League 2025-26 on Monday, March 9, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital. In their last fixture, Punjab FC secured a comfortable 2-0 victory against Bengaluru FC, while NorthEast United held Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw in their last fixture in Mumbai, as per a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pre-Match Insights from Coaches

Speaking about the preparation for the match, Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said, "We have not changed anything. We believe in a holistic training method that helps players develop their physical, technical, tactical and mental capacities. At the same time, we focus on certain things related to the opponents, which help us prepare the players and the team for real game conditions. This improves decision-making and also strengthens their mental and emotional preparation."

The Shers are currently ninth in the table with three points from two matches, while The Highlanders are one place below their opponents with two points from three matches. NorthEast are playing their fourth consecutive away game. "It has been a tough start for us with so much travelling. It reduces recovery and training time, but we cannot complain. We have to focus on getting the best result possible," said head coach Juan Pedro Benali. "The players are ready to give everything for the club. Everyone, including the staff and management, is working hard to make the fans proud of the club," he said.

Head-to-Head Record

Both teams have faced each other four times in the ISL and have won one game each, while the other two ended in draws. In the latest encounter in January 2025, the match ended in a 1-1 draw with Alaaeddine Ajaraie and Khaimingthang Lhungdim scoring the goals.

Coaches on Opponent Strengths

Both head coaches had mutual respect before the crucial fixture. "Punjab are one of the most intense teams in the league right now. They are disciplined, tactically strong, and full of fighting spirit, so it will not be an easy game for either side," said Pedro Benali.

Speaking about the opposition, Dilmperis said, "The first thing we must address is their passion and intensity. They have many attacking patterns, especially with a hardworking midfield. They are a very active and aggressive team with young players who are hungry to prove themselves in Indian football."

Players' Take

Speaking ahead of their first home game of the season, Punjab FC defender Khaimingthang Lhungdim said, "I'm excited to be back at our home ground, and I think all the players feel the same way. It is very important for us to start well in our first home match, and we will try our best to get the three points."

NorthEast United midfielder Danny Laishram, who made his first start for the club in the last game, said, "When the coach told me I would start, it was a very proud moment for me and my family. I was nervous, but my teammates gave me confidence and told me to just play my game. The coach and the senior players have given me a lot of confidence, and I just want to keep improving and give my best for the team."

As Punjab FC prepare to play their first home game of the season, the Shers will be eager to carry forward their confidence from the last win, while NorthEast United FC will hope to break their winless run despite a demanding run of away fixtures. (ANI)