In a do-or-die IPL match, Chennai Super Kings have put up a fighting score of 180 for 7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. No batsman managed to score a fifty. Key players like Shivam Dube (26 off 23), captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (15 off 21), and Urwil Patel (13 off 8) couldn't make a big impact.

Chennai: In a match that's crucial for deciding the IPL playoff spots, Chennai Super Kings have posted a competitive score against Sunrisers Hyderabad. After winning the toss and batting first, CSK scored 180 for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. Dewald Brevis was Chennai's top scorer with 44 runs from 27 balls. Karthik Sharma made a quick 32 off 19 balls, while Sanju Samson smashed 27 off just 13 balls. However, no batsman could get to a half-century. Shivam Dube (26 off 23), captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (15 off 21), and Urwil Patel (13 off 8) also failed to create a major impact. For Hyderabad, captain Pat Cummins was the star with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 28 runs in his four overs, while Saqib Hussain picked up two wickets.

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A Blazing Start

After winning the toss, Chennai got off to a fantastic start thanks to captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson. In the very first over bowled by Nitish Kumar Reddy, Samson hit a six and two fours, helping Chennai score 15 runs. In the second over from Praful Hinge, Samson hit three boundaries in a row, and CSK raced to 27 runs in just two overs. But the game changed in the third over, bowled by Pat Cummins. First, he sent Samson (27 off 13) back to the pavilion. Urwil Patel then hit Cummins for two sixes, but Cummins got his revenge by dismissing Patel in his next over. With this, Chennai's powerplay ended at 57-2.

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While Ruturaj struggled to find his rhythm, it was Karthik Sharma's fighting knock that took Chennai past the 100-run mark. In the tenth over, with the score at 90, Karthik Sharma got out, and Ruturaj followed soon after. Chennai was in a spot of bother at 100-4 in the 12th over. From there, a 59-run partnership between Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube guided the team to a respectable total. However, just when it looked like they would go for big shots in the final overs, Ishan Malinga dismissed Brevis in the 18th over. Saqib Hussain then got rid of Shivam Dube in the 19th over, preventing Chennai from crossing the 200-run mark.

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