JP Duminy hails India as a favourite for T20 WC 2026, highlighting their form in ICC events and home advantage. He suggests chasing in Ahmedabad, discusses Sanju Samson's role, and predicts an India vs South Africa final.

India 'one of the favourites' in ICC events

Former South African cricketer JP Duminy remarked that the Indian cricket team brings their best in the International Cricket Council (ICC) events, hailing the Men in Blue as "one of the favourites, if not the favourite" ahead of the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on the Mr Cricket UAE podcast, JP Duminy said India consistently elevate their performance in ICC knockout tournaments like World Cups and Champions Trophies. He added that India enter the T20 WC 2026 as one of the favourites -- if not the outright favourite -- especially given home conditions and their strong recent form. "There's no doubt about it that when it comes to knockout tournaments like World Cups, Champions Trophies and the likes, you always feel that India brings out their best. India goes into World Cups, in particular this one, as one of the favourites, if not the favorite. Home conditions and playing really, really good cricket," Duminy said.

Chasing a better option in Ahmedabad

Speaking on the India vs South Africa match in Ahmedabad, JP Duminy said chasing could be the better option in Ahmedabad, especially for an evening game. He noted that while bowlers may have some assistance in the first 10 overs, the conditions later on could favour the team batting second, making chasing a more effective strategy depending on the timing and match situation. "I think chasing seems to be effective there in Ahmedabad. It also depends on timing. It's an evening game. You might have noticed in earlier games that bowlers probably have a favourable start in the first 10 overs. But because it's in the evening, I'd probably go along the lines of chasing," he said.

On Sanju Samson's potential inclusion

JP Duminy said he would not be surprised if India bring in Sanju Samson and promote him to No. 3, praising his aggressive style and the right-handed option he offers at the top. However, he noted that replacing Tilak Varma could affect the team's balance, as Tilak plays more of an anchoring role. Duminy described it as a "yin-yang" dynamic between strike rate and stability, suggesting clarity in roles would be key. He added that he likes the combination of keeping two left-handers at the top with Sanju at three if that change is made. "What I love about Sanju is that it looks like he's playing that aggressive brand of cricket which India have certainly played for a period of time. He offers a right-handed option at the top of the order if need be. I wouldn't be surprised if we see Sanju coming in. It does put a little bit of pressure on a guy like Tilak Varma coming in early, trying to steady the ship. But it's a yin-yang situation, you have the strike rates on one side and the anchoring role on the other. Maybe there's a discussion around defining roles. Keeping the two left-handers up top and then Sanju at three, if they're going to go the Tilak Varma replacement route," the former Proteas all-rounder said.

Key Players to Watch

JP Duminy named his players to watch for the India vs South Africa clash, picking Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen as key for South Africa, while highlighting Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah as India's crucial players.

JP Duminy highlighted India's key impact players from a South African perspective, pointing to both experience and explosive ability. He described Abhishek Sharma as one of the best in the format despite a recent lean patch, while praising Ishan Kishan for his brilliant form and fearless approach at the crease. "I'll be looking at Abhishek Sharma, who is one of the best in the world in this format, even though he's going through a bit of a tough time. Ishan Kishan is firing on all cylinders. He is in blazing form and playing fearless cricket much like Abhishek used to at one point," Duminy said.

Duminy's tournament predictions

Duminy predicted the semi-finalists to be India, South Africa, England and Pakistan. For the final, he forecasted India and South Africa as the finalists, saying, "I'll be happy if India wins tomorrow and we win the finals." (ANI)