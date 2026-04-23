Kerala Blasters FC edged Odisha FC 2-1 in the ISL, thanks to a dramatic stoppage-time header from substitute Matias Hernandez. Victor Bertomeu scored the opener for the hosts before Rahim Ali equalised for the visitors.

Kerala Blasters FC secured a 2-1 victory against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Thursday. Goals from Victor Bertomeu and a stoppage-time winner by substitute Matias Hernandez sealed all three points for the hosts.

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The win sees Kerala Blasters move up to ninth in the standings with 11 points from as many matches, while Odisha FC remain 13th with six points from eight games. Bertomeu was named Player of the Match for his influential performance, a release said.

First Half Sees Early Action

Kerala Blasters began on the front foot, with Kevin Yoke proving a constant threat down the left flank. His early runs caused problems for Odisha's defence, and it was his influence that led to the opening goal in the 12th minute. After a driving run and a blocked effort by Hitesh Sharma that ricocheted into the box, Bertomeu reacted quickest, controlling the ball neatly before slotting home from close range to give the hosts the lead.

The Tuskers continued to press, with Bertomeu testing Amrinder Singh again moments later, while Arsh Anwer Shaikh remained alert at the other end to deny Rahim Ali during Odisha's first meaningful attack.

Odisha FC Draw Level

Despite Kerala's early dominance, Odisha gradually grew into the game, enjoying more possession and probing for openings. Their persistence paid off in the 27th minute when Rahim Ali finished a well-worked move, combining neatly with Hitesh before firing a composed effort into the bottom corner to bring the visitors level.

The remainder of the first half saw both sides exchange chances, with Francisco Feuillassier and Nihal Sudheesh going close for Kerala, while Odisha continued to threaten on the counter through Rahim Ali. However, neither side could find the breakthrough before the interval.

Second Half Deadlock Broken in Stoppage Time

Odisha started the second half with renewed intensity, forcing a series of early corners and testing Arsh Shaikh, who produced a string of important saves to keep the scores level. Kerala's defence, led by Aibanbha Dohling and Vibin Mohanan, also stood firm under sustained pressure.

As the game progressed, both teams traded spells of control, but clear-cut chances remained limited. Yoke continued to orchestrate Kerala's attacks from midfield, while Odisha looked dangerous through quick transitions, with Lalthathanga Khawlhring and Isak Vanlalruatfela involved in several forward moves.

Hernandez's Late Heroics

The contest appeared to be heading towards a draw until late drama unfolded in stoppage time. In the 90+3rd minute, Kerala Blasters capitalised on a corner, as substitute Ebindas Y delivered a precise cross into the box. Substitute Matias Hernandez timed his run perfectly and rose to head the ball into the net, sealing a crucial late winner for the hosts.

Kerala nearly added another moments later through Yoke, but the goal was ruled out for offside, while Odisha's final attempt in stoppage time drifted wide as the visitors searched desperately for an equaliser.

At the final whistle, Kerala Blasters FC emerged with a hard-fought three points, extending their positive run, while Odisha FC were left to reflect on missed opportunities despite a spirited performance.