East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC, both with six points from two games, face off for the top spot in the ISL. East Bengal comes off a 4-1 win, while Jamshedpur boasts two clean sheets, setting up a clash of attack vs. defence in Kolkata.

East Bengal FC will take on Jamshedpur FC as both sides aim to secure a third consecutive victory in the Indian Super League 2025-26 season on Friday, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. According to a press release from ISL, East Bengal FC head into the fixture sitting at the top of the table on the back of a commanding 4-1 victory against Sporting Club Delhi in their previous encounter. Goals from Edmund Lalrindika, Miguel Figueira, and a brace from Youssef Ezzejjari ensured a comfortable victory for the Red and Gold Brigade.

With both East Bengal and Jamshedpur tied on six points from their opening two games, the winners of this clash will move to the top of the table temporarily.

Home Side Aims to Maintain Momentum

Speaking on the necessity of maintaining their winning form and the weight of home expectations, East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon emphasised his team's focus. "The most important objective is to secure the three points, but we will do it our way by respecting our pattern of play and performing at our highest level. Jamshedpur are strong in transitions, dangerous on set-pieces and very well organised, so we must stay concentrated and disciplined for the full 90 minutes."

East Bengal midfielder Saul Crespo said, "They are a strong team. We know some of their players and their quality. We also know their coach. It will be a difficult game, but we are confident as a team this season. We started very well. We are in a great moment, and we want to continue in the same way with the help of the fans."

Jamshedpur Banking on Defensive Solidity

Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, arrive in Kolkata sitting behind the hosts in fourth place with six points, separated only by goal difference. The Men of Steel secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Punjab FC in their last outing, courtesy of a 78th-minute strike by Vincy Barretto, and a second consecutive clean sheet. They will aim to carry this defensive organisation against their opponents, who have started the season brilliantly on the attacking front.

Acknowledging the home support of the East Bengal fans at the VYBK, and the need to convert defensive resilience into actual points, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle views the pressure as a vital developmental tool for his side. "It's a huge game away in Kolkata against East Bengal. They are a fantastic club with a proud history and heavy investment this season. Oscar Bruzon is a good friend and an excellent coach, but during the match, both of us will do everything to win. They have quality with strong Indian internationals and talented foreigners. We must be at our very best to compete and try to secure three points", said Coyle.

"It's not always about scoring three or four goals; it's about discipline, hard work, and getting the result. Six points from two games with two clean sheets show the character and commitment of this group," Coyle noted.

Jamshedpur midfielder Pronay Halder said, "The morale inside our dressing room is extremely high. We believe in each other, we trust our coaching staff, and we are united as a team. If we continue with this mentality and fighting spirit, we can achieve something special this season."

East Bengal will look to control and dictate tempo in front of their home fans, while Jamshedpur aim to stay compact and capitalise on transitions. With three important points to be won, the match promises to be an interesting contest. (ANI)