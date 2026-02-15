East Bengal FC hosts NorthEast United FC in the ISL 2025-26 opener. Both teams aim for a strong start, with EBFC coach Oscar Bruzon banking on home advantage and NEUFC coach Juan Pedro Benali ready for a tough fight at the VYBK.

The opening match week of the Indian Super League 2025-26 draws to a close as East Bengal FC hosts NorthEast United FC here at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on Monday, according to a release.

Both teams have won two matches each and tied one in their last five clashes, with the latest match ending in a 4-0 victory for NorthEast in Guwahati.

East Bengal's Ambitions

East Bengal FC enter the new campaign looking to capitalise on their formidable home advantage at the VYBK. With a squad reinforced during the off-season, the Red and Gold Brigade are intent on making a strong statement in front of their passionate home crowd.

Speaking ahead of the season opener, the East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon highlighted the long-term vision now in place. "We are just in the first stage of a long-term plan. There is a full professionalisation of the structure, stabilisation of the project, and a clear implementation of a high-performance culture here at the club."

Addressing the expectations of the fans, the East Bengal coach added, "The fans are our twelfth man. We want to play a brand of football that makes them proud. Aggressive, high-tempo football that will help us win matches. Monday night is an opportunity to set the tone for the rest of the campaign."

East Bengal midfielder Mohammed Rashid expressed the squad's eagerness to finally get the season underway. "I'm very excited to be part of East Bengal. To play tomorrow (Monday) is going be an honour. We are here for a target, but the main aim is to go one game at a time. We have to start the season well and push ourselves every match. This is the first step into whatever comes next in the season."

Highlanders Ready for the Challenge

The Highlanders travel to Kolkata looking to start their campaign on a high note. Known for their resilience and ability to nurture young talent, NorthEast United FC aim to blend youthful energy with tactical discipline to unsettle their hosts.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali acknowledged the challenge of the venue, but emphasised his team's intent. "We expect a very tough game. East Bengal are a big team, a historic team. We know they will come to push us, with the fans behind them. But we are ready. We are not here for a holiday; we are here to compete. We respect them, but we don't fear them."

Intriguing Tactical Conclusion

With the tactical battle set between East Bengal's possession-based approach and NorthEast United's swift transitions, the match promises an intriguing tactical conclusion to the opening round. (ANI)