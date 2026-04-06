Unbeaten in their last three games, Chennaiyin FC will aim to secure all three points against ISL debutants Inter Kashi. Head coach Clifford Miranda expects a tough game against his former mentor Antonio Lopez Habas's side.

Unbeaten in their last three games, Chennaiyin FC will be aiming to secure all three points and climb the table when Indian Super League debutants Inter Kashi visit the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday.

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The fixture marks the first official meeting between the two sides, with Inter earning promotion to the Indian Super League (ISL) only last season after lifting the I-League title.

'We were very good with the ball': Miranda on recent form

Chennaiyin head into the clash on the back of a hard-fought draw against unbeaten FC Goa, a game in which they led until the 88th minute. Reflecting on his side's recent upturn in form, head coach Clifford Miranda offered a measured assessment of their performance. "We were very good with the ball (against Goa), we had creative chances, and we were moving the ball well. In the second half, we were unlucky not to have scored a goal. We played well with the ball, we pressed very well in the high block," he said as quoted by a press release.

Miranda on facing 'sage' Antonio Lopez Habas

Looking ahead to the challenge posed by Inter Kashi, Miranda underlined the competitiveness of the league while also pointing to a familiar face in the opposition dugout--head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, whom he has previously worked with. Despite a mixed start to their campaign, Miranda expects a stern test from the visitors. "It is always difficult to play any game. All teams are very, very competitive--it is never easy, and the matches are always close," Miranda emphasised. "About Antonio, I worked with him when I was a player at ATK, and then again briefly a couple of years ago when he came in, and we worked together for three or four months. I know how he operates. He has that sage mentality, and he prepares his teams in a very direct and aggressive way. But I expect even more this time, especially because they have dropped points and lost matches, and he will be looking to turn things in their favour."

'The team comes first': Maheson Singh

Joining Miranda at the press conference was midfielder Maheson Singh, who acknowledged the support of his senior teammates in aiding his development both on and off the pitch, while also expressing his gratitude to the head coach for the faith shown in him since his arrival at the club. "I am very grateful to him (Miranda) for giving me the chance. Pritam (Kotal) and Alberto (Noguera) have helped me a lot on and off the ground, so I will try my best to help the team. For me, the team comes first, whether I play or not, the team comes first," he said.

Miranda lauds 'best Indian No. 10' Maheson

Maheson, who has played in all five matches so far this season, also earned high plaudits from Miranda: "I think he is the best Indian number 10 at the moment, in my opinion, and he will only get better. He is very good in the way he reads the game; he is very good in pockets; he is very, very good in his defensive work. He needs to improve some things in his game, and of course, he needs to score more."

Team News

Lastly, on team news, Miranda confirmed he expects to have the full squad at his disposal minus Daniel Chima Chukwu, who was forced out injured in the previous match against FC Goa. (ANI)