    ISL 2021-22, Final: With fans in the stadium, football will be the real winner - Nita Ambani

    The ISL 2021-22 final is set to be a thrilling contest with both Hyderabad FC and three-time finalists Kerala Blasters FC vying to become Champions for the first time.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Goa, First Published Mar 20, 2022, 6:43 PM IST

    Nita Ambani, Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited today spoke about welcoming fans back to the stadium for the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

    “We have missed celebrating the spirit of fans in the stadiums for two years. But, now this final is the first match in two seasons, when we welcome fans back into the stands. There have been challenges but the spirit of sport, as always, has triumphed over all odds,” said Mrs Ambani.

    She added that the thrill and excitement that fans will bring from the stands, reflects the spirit of football. “The greatest joy in this beautiful game, is the joy of being a fan. With live chants of the fans, as they cheer for their favourite team, football will be the real winner.”

    Amidst much excitement around the opportunity of watching the battle for the ISL trophy, at the stadium, the tickets for the final were sold out within a few hours of going live.

    Nita Ambani also lauded the performance of the Indian players in yet another season headlined by the emergence of domestic talent for the national squad. “With every season since inception, we have seen the quality of football getting better and our domestic players shining. The likes of Liston Colaco, Akash Mishra, Prabsukhan Gill, Sahal and so many others, have become footballing icons for the next generation.”

