ISL 2021-22 Final: Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach

Sunday's ISL 2021-22 final will witness two well-rounded sides - Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC - face each other in a clash that promises to be etched into Indian footballing folklore.

It has been a season to remember for both Hyderabad and Kerala, reaching the summit of this season on the back of some scintillating performances. Hyderabad finished second in the table with 38 points, while Kerala was fourth, having 34 in their kitty.

On Sunday, both outfits will get an opportunity to showcase their might in front of a packed house with fans allowed back in the stands after a gap of two years.

For Kerala Blasters, they will probably have the biggest 12th man for the final in the form of their fans who brought the roof down when the yellow army reached their third final, beating Jamshedpur. Social media was filled with celebration scenes all around the state and also elsewhere, and on Sunday, they will make their presence felt at the Fatorda, to put it mildly.

"We came back with strength this season. We are grateful for that. We are so pleased with what we have achieved so far. We hope for the best," said Kerala head coach Ivan Vukomanović.

Asked about fans being back in the stands, he added: "We play football for the fans. I think in the last couple of months, playing without fans was weird. Now it is extra motivation for all the players. As a boy, you dream of playing in front of your local fans."

"Football is played for fans. It was weird, not nice, to have played in empty stadiums for the last two years. When a player dreams, he dreams of playing for his people, for his own town, to point to his logo when he scores. That is the joy of football," he added.

Does this frenzy of support also lead to the pressure of expectations? The coach answered with an emphatic no.

"To be associated with such an energetic fan base gives me goosebumps. It makes me want to belong to this family. So many people have to do so many things for their livelihood. For the few of us who have the privilege of working in football, these games only give joy," he said.

Like Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez, the Kerala coach also said game plans and strategies are going to play much less of a role in the final than mentality.

"One moment of inspiration will decide the winner of the title," Vukomanovic signed off.