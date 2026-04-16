East Bengal FC, down to ten men, staged a heroic comeback to draw 3-3 against Bengaluru FC in the ISL. They equalised three times, with Anton Søjberg scoring a dramatic 96th-minute goal to secure a point for the hosts in Kolkata.

East Bengal FC produced a spirited display to come from behind three times and secure a dramatic 3-3 draw against Bengaluru FC in a pulsating Indian Super League 2025-26 encounter at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Thursday.

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According to a release, despite being reduced to ten men in the first half, the Red and Gold Brigade showed remarkable resilience, with Anwar Ali, Saul Crespo and Anton Søjberg finding the net to cancel out strikes from Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam and Ryan Williams. The result sees both sides move to 15 points, with East Bengal placed third on goal difference from eight matches, while Bengaluru FC sit fourth, having played a game more. Saul Crespo was adjudged the Player of the Match for his influential performance in midfield.

Thrilling Encounter Unfolds

The contest began at a high tempo, with East Bengal immediately on the front foot. Bipin Singh tested the Bengaluru defence inside the opening minutes, while the visitors responded with swift transitions, setting the tone for an open and attacking encounter.

Bengaluru struck first in the 12th minute through a moment of brilliance from Ashique Kuruniyan. Receiving a pass from Sirojiddin Kuziev on the left flank, the winger created space for himself before unleashing a stunning right-footed strike from distance that flew into the top corner, leaving Prabhsukhan Singh Gill with no chance.

East Bengal responded positively and were rewarded nine minutes later with a spectacular equaliser. From a corner delivered by Miguel Ferreira, Kevin Sibille's header fell awkwardly inside the six-yard box, where Anwar Ali reacted quickest to produce an audacious overhead kick that found the net, levelling the scores at 1-1.

Red Card Drama

The match took a dramatic turn in the 24th minute when East Bengal were reduced to ten men. Miguel Ferreira was shown a straight red card following an altercation near the dugout, adding further intensity to an already fiery contest.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, East Bengal continued to threaten, but Bengaluru regained the lead in the 40th minute. Ryan Williams delivered a low cross from the right that was spilt by Gill, and midfielder Suresh Singh reacted sharply to slot the ball into the net from close range, giving the visitors a 2-1 advantage heading into the break.

Second Half Sees More Goals

Bengaluru began the second half with control, dominating possession and forcing Gill into a series of saves, including efforts from Kuziev and Rahul Bheke. However, East Bengal remained dangerous on the counter and found their equaliser in the 56th minute. After the Blues failed to clear their lines, Saul Crespo seized possession just outside the box and struck a precise left-footed effort into the bottom corner, bringing the hosts level at 2-2 in a contest that continued to ebb and flow.

The visitors maintained their attacking intent and regained the lead once again in the 72nd minute. Substitute Soham Varshneya threaded a perfectly weighted through ball into the path of Ryan Williams, who made a clever run before evading the advancing Gill and guiding a composed finish from a tight angle to make it 3-2.

Bengaluru looked to close out the game, controlling possession and creating further opportunities, but East Bengal's defensive unit held firm under sustained pressure.

Last-Gasp Equaliser

The hosts, despite their numerical disadvantage, continued to push forward in search of another equaliser. Their persistence paid off deep into stoppage time. In the 96th minute, a well-worked move culminated in Anton Søjberg finding space inside the box, and the substitute made no mistake, slotting home a left-footed finish to complete a remarkable comeback for East Bengal.

The final whistle confirmed a 3-3 draw, with East Bengal's resilience earning them a valuable point, while Bengaluru FC were left to reflect on missed chances to secure all three. (ANI)