India registered a comprehensive 61-run win over Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 clash on Sunday in Colombo, powered by a scintillating knock from Ishan Kishan, to seal a berth in the Super Eight stage.

Kishan's 'Terrific' Batting Hailed

India batter Tilak Varma hailed Kishan's fearless approach, saying it appeared as though he was batting on a different surface altogether.

Kishan continued his dream run in the tournament, countering Pakistan's spin strategy with authority and notching up his second successive half-century of the T20 World Cup. His aggressive strokeplay guided India to a commanding total and eventually a 61-run victory.

Apart from his exploits with the bat, Kishan also impressed behind the stumps, effecting a crucial stumping to dismiss a dangerous Usman Khan, who was slowly counter-attacking against Indian bowlers.

Reflecting on the match, Tilak Varma admitted there were nerves initially but credited Kishan for shifting the momentum firmly in India's favour. "There was a bit of nervousness in this game. But at the same time, I was focusing on one ball at a time. The wicket was slightly tricky, but the way Ishan Kishan batted was terrific. It was brilliant to watch. The way he played his shots, it looked like he was batting on a different pitch. I told him to keep batting the same way, and that if a wicket fell, I would handle it at the other end and rotate the strike. To be frank, once we got the start, we were thinking of getting to 200 instead of settling at 175," Tilak Varma said on JioHotstar.

Match Highlights and Group Standings

India suffered an early setback with the dismissal of Abhishek Sharma in the opening over. However, Kishan took charge soon after on Pakistani bowlers and played one of the finest innings of his T20 career, smashing 77 runs off just 40 deliveries, including 10 boundaries and three sixes.

With this victory, India remain at the top of Group A with three wins from three matches. Pakistan slipped to third place with two wins and one loss, while the USA occupy the second spot with two wins and two defeats. India's record against Pakistan in the T20 WC is eight wins and one loss. (ANI)