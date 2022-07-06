Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Pep Guardiola eyeing managerial role in Serie A? Manchester City CEO comments

    Following The City Group’s takeover of Italian club Palermo, Manchester City chief executive officer Ferran Soriano suggested a potential move to Italy for Pep Guardiola.

    Is Pep Guardiola eyeing managerial role in Serie A with Palermo? Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano comments-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Manchester, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 2:00 AM IST

    Following the purchase of Serie B club Palermo by the City Group, Manchester City’s chief executive officer Ferran Soriano briefly talked about the vision for the historic Italian side, including a possible Pep Guardiola managerial appointment. The City Group was unveiled as Palermo’s major stakeholder on Monday. 

    In a press conference, Soriano said, “He [Guardiola] asked if it’s sunny in Palermo. Perhaps, he will work here one day. He knows everything we do, and he knows Italian football well. Like the others, he is excited about the deal.”

    ALSO READ: Gabriel Jesus reveals being a Henry fan after signing for Arsenal; Gunners on cloud No.9

    On the takeover, the CEO added, “Palermo is a great historic club with a strong and proud identity. We will work with Dario Mirri to consolidate his extraordinary work, aiming at Palermo’s sustainable growth over the next few years. We are delighted that the City Football Group has extended its presence in Italy. We have a budget which should allow us to remain in Serie B and have a chance to get promoted to Serie A.”

    Palermo is a historic Italian club that was founded in 1900. After being in Serie A mostly, the club was relegated to Serie B in 2018 amid financial difficulties. A takeover by the City Group, which now owns 11 football clubs, could change the team’s fortune moving forward.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2022, 2:00 AM IST
