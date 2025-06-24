Real Madrid's 20-year-old center-back Dean Huijsen has impressed at the FIFA Club World Cup, drawing comparisons to Sergio Ramos.

In the midst of injuries plaguing Real Madrid's defense, 20-year-old center-back Dean Huijsen has seized the opportunity to shine at the FIFA Club World Cup. The youngster's impressive performances have drawn comparisons to legendary defender Sergio Ramos, his childhood idol.

Standout stats at Club World Cup

Huijsen's stats are incredible and shows how good he is. He leads all defenders at the Club World Cup with 137 passes, including 60 progressive passes that break the lines. His 88% pass accuracy and average of 61.3 passes per game surpass even the numbers posted by midfield legends like Sergio Busquets in his prime.

Under Xabi Alonso's guidance, Huijsen has also been a key contributor to Real Madrid's build-up play. His long strides, accurate distribution, and confidence on the ball make him an indispensable asset to the team. Huijsen's development since his time at Bournemouth is evident, with his pass average increasing from 50 per game to over 61.

Notably, even players like Aurelien Tchouameni, who had to cover at center-back due to Raul Asencio's red card, couldn't match Huijsen's output. His impressive performance has placed him among the top center-backs in terms of progressive passing, alongside Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund), Alexander Barboza (Botafogo), and Lucas Beraldo (PSG).

Future defensive leader for Real Madrid

As Alonso molds a modern, ball-playing defense, Dean Huijsen is proving to be the perfect fit for Real Madrid's future. With his calmness, confidence, and maturity, Huijsen is making a strong case to become Real Madrid's new defensive leader. As the 2025/26 season approaches, fans and pundits alike will be eager to see if he can continue to deliver performances that evoke memories of Sergio Ramos.