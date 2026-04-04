Young batter Sameer Rizvi hit his third consecutive IPL half-century, a magnificent 90 off 51 balls for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians. He rescued the innings with a crucial partnership before launching a match-winning assault on the bowlers.

Rizvi Shines in High-Stakes Chase In a high-voltage clash between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, Rizvi walked in at a crucial moment with Delhi losing two early wickets in the chase. With pressure mounting against a star-studded Mumbai bowling attack, the right-hander once again displayed remarkable composure and maturity beyond his years, according to a release by Kanpur Superstars. Crucial Partnerships Steer Delhi Rizvi began by stabilising the innings alongside Pathum Nissanka, stitching together a vital 66-run partnership off 48 balls. His approach in the first half of the innings was measured and controlled, ensuring Delhi stayed in the hunt.After Nissanka's departure, Rizvi shifted gears effortlessly. What followed was a breathtaking display of power-hitting as he took the attack to the bowlers, finding boundaries and sixes with ease. Partnering with David Miller, he added another crucial 78 runs, contributing 65 of those himself in a dominant stand that tilted the game firmly in Delhi's favour. Rizvi eventually fell for a scintillating 90 off 51 deliveries, an innings laced with seven fours and seven sixes, leaving the opposition searching for answers. A Star Forged in Domestic Cricket This performance only adds to Rizvi's growing reputation. He was also named Player of the Match in the previous game for yet another match-winning effort. Much of his consistency can be traced back to the UP T20 League, where he has delivered impactful performances time and again. As captain of the Kanpur Superstars, he led from the front, guiding his side to the final in the league's second season with innings of similar authority.With form, confidence, and temperament all aligning, Sameer Rizvi is not just delivering performances; he is shaping a narrative of a rising star ready for the biggest stages.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Sameer Rizvi continues to make a powerful statement at the grand stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The young batter brought up his third consecutive half-century, underlining his growing stature as a dependable match-winner.In a high-voltage clash between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, Rizvi walked in at a crucial moment with Delhi losing two early wickets in the chase. With pressure mounting against a star-studded Mumbai bowling attack, the right-hander once again displayed remarkable composure and maturity beyond his years, according to a release by Kanpur Superstars.Rizvi began by stabilising the innings alongside Pathum Nissanka, stitching together a vital 66-run partnership off 48 balls. His approach in the first half of the innings was measured and controlled, ensuring Delhi stayed in the hunt.After Nissanka's departure, Rizvi shifted gears effortlessly. What followed was a breathtaking display of power-hitting as he took the attack to the bowlers, finding boundaries and sixes with ease. Partnering with David Miller, he added another crucial 78 runs, contributing 65 of those himself in a dominant stand that tilted the game firmly in Delhi's favour. Rizvi eventually fell for a scintillating 90 off 51 deliveries, an innings laced with seven fours and seven sixes, leaving the opposition searching for answers.This performance only adds to Rizvi's growing reputation. He was also named Player of the Match in the previous game for yet another match-winning effort. Much of his consistency can be traced back to the UP T20 League, where he has delivered impactful performances time and again. As captain of the Kanpur Superstars, he led from the front, guiding his side to the final in the league's second season with innings of similar authority.With form, confidence, and temperament all aligning, Sameer Rizvi is not just delivering performances; he is shaping a narrative of a rising star ready for the biggest stages. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source