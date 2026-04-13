Rohit Sharma created history by becoming the first Mumbai Indians player to score 6000 IPL runs. The milestone was achieved during a match against RCB, where he later retired hurt. MI eventually lost the high-scoring game by 18 runs.

Rohit Sharma Hits 6000-Run Mark for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians (MI) batting icon Rohit Sharma etched his name in the record books as he completed 6000 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs for the five-time champions. Hitman achieved this feat during his side's clash against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing IPL on Sunday in Mumbai. Rohit now has 6013 runs under his belt in 231 at an average of 29.76 and a strike rate of 132.82, including 40 half-centuries and two hundreds for the Mumbai-based franchise.

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Standing Among IPL's Elite

After Rohit Suryakumar Yadav has the highest number of runs (3809) for MI. Hitman is also the second-highest run scorer in the history of IPL with 7183 runs to his name in 276 matches, while RCB's batting heavyweight Virat Kohli leads the chart with 8840 runs in 271 fixtures.

Injury Mars Rohit's Milestone Match

Rohit made 19 off 13 balls against RCB on Sunday, while chasing a massive target of 241 before getting retired hurt.

At the end of the fifth over, bowled by RCB's Krunal Pandya, Rohit showed signs of hamstring discomfort, prompting him to call for the physio and receive treatment on the field. However, as the pain intensified, he was forced to retire hurt and walked off in the following over. Rohit had made 19 and didn't return to bat as MI lost a high-scoring game by 18 runs.

Kohli Also Suffers Injury Scare

Meanwhile, Kohli also faced an injury and was seen in the dugout in the second innings till his side completed the win over MI. Kohli was seen getting treatment on his left leg five balls into the tenth over of RCB's innings. Kohli made 50 from 38 balls before being dismissed by MI skipper Hardik Pandya in the 15th over.

RCB Climbs Table as MI's Struggles Continue

The win lifts RCB to third on the points table, with three victories from four matches. Meanwhile, MI slip to eighth, managing just one win in four games and currently on a three-match losing streak.