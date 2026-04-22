Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field against Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. RR are coming off two losses after four wins, while LSG are on a three-match losing streak, making this a critical IPL game for both sides.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday in Lucknow.

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Rajasthan Royals made a flying start to the season with four consecutive wins, but have since lost momentum with back-to-back defeats. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants find themselves in deeper trouble, currently on a three-match losing streak.

What the Captains Said

RR Skipper Riyan Parag said that the the team will focus on playing "good cricket." "I actually told my boys that I want to lose the toss. I'm happy we lost the toss. I think we batted pretty well, we made some miscalculations in the middle overs. The message is that we have to play good cricket for 40 overs. We are playing the same team".

"We are looking to bowl first. You know we have been playing in these conditions and are still figuring it out. The last few games have been challenging, and as players, we are looking to find ways. Just a subtle change. We have two changes," Rishabh Pant said after winning the toss.

Teams

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger. Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav.