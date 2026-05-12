IPL 2026 Match Today, GT Vs SRH: Get Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted winner, probable playing XI, head-to-head stats, pitch report, weather update, fantasy tips, and key player details for the 12th May IPL 2026 clash.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Match No. 56 of the Indian Premier League 2026 as Gujarat Titans take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, May 12. The contest begins at 7:30 PM IST, with live coverage on Star Sports Network and streaming available on JioHotstar.

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Gujarat Titans enter the fixture after a commanding 77-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. Batting first, GT posted 229 runs, with Shubman Gill scoring a composed 84 and Sai Sudharsan adding 55. In the bowling department, Rashid Khan starred with four wickets, while Jason Holder chipped in with three.

Sunrisers Hyderabad also impressed in their last outing, defeating Punjab Kings by 33 runs. Heinrich Klaasen smashed 69 off 43 balls, supported by Ishan Kishan’s 55. With the ball, Pat Cummins and Shivang Kumar picked up two wickets each, ensuring SRH defended their total of 236 comfortably.

Pitch Report At Ahmedabad

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium is batting-friendly, complemented by a quick outfield that rewards stroke play. Fast bowlers may find early movement with the new ball, but spinners could play a role later. Captains winning the toss are likely to opt for bowling first, given the conditions.

GT vs SRH Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 7

GT Wins: 5

SRH Wins: 1

No Result: 1

GT vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans (GT): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Smaran-R, Pat Cummins (capt), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain.

Key Players To Watch

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH): Klaasen has been in superb form, scoring 463 runs in his last 10 matches. His explosive batting makes him a vital player for SRH, especially on a batting-friendly surface.

Shubman Gill (GT): Gill has scored 423 runs across nine games this season, including a crucial 84 in the previous match. His consistency at the top order remains key for Gujarat Titans.

GT vs SRH Predicted Winner

Both sides are in strong form, making this a tough contest to call. Gujarat Titans have dominated at home, but Sunrisers Hyderabad’s explosive batting lineup could tilt the balance. On the batting-friendly Ahmedabad pitch, SRH’s top order may hold the edge.

Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad to win the match.