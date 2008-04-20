IPL 2026 Match Today, RCB Vs MI: Get Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians predicted winner, probable playing XI, head-to-head stats, pitch report, weather update, fantasy tips, and key player details for the 10th May IPL 2026 clash.

The Indian Premier League 2026 action shifts to Raipur as Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Mumbai Indians in Match No. 54 on Sunday, May 10, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. The contest begins at 7:30 PM IST, with live coverage on JioStar Network channels and streaming available on JioHotstar.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been in strong form, playing like true defending champions. With ten matches completed, RCB have secured six wins and sit fourth on the points table with 12 points. A victory in Raipur would further solidify their playoff position and potentially push them higher up the standings.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, face a critical juncture in their campaign. With four matches left in the league stage, they cannot afford defeats if they wish to secure a playoff berth. Every game from here on is a must-win scenario for the five-time champions.

Pitch Report At Raipur

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium returns to IPL action after nearly a decade. Historically, six IPL matches have been played here, with chasing sides enjoying more success. The pitch tends to ease for batting as the match progresses, while spinners are expected to find assistance from the surface.

RCB vs MI Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 35

RCB Wins: 16

MI Wins: 19

Tied/No Result: 0

First Fixture: April 20, 2008

Most Recent Fixture: April 12, 2026

Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar, Impact Player: Jacob Bethell

Mumbai Indians (MI): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Raj Bawa, Hardik Pandya (capt), Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Impact Player: Rohit Sharma

Key Players To Watch

Probable Best Batter: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been in superb touch this season, scoring 379 runs at a strike rate of 164.06. His ability to dominate attacks and maintain consistency makes him the key batter for RCB in this clash.

Probable Best Bowler: AM Ghazanfar

The Raipur pitch is expected to favor spinners, bringing AM Ghazanfar into focus for MI. Despite a higher economy rate of 9.92, the Afghanistan spinner has delivered crucial breakthroughs and remains a vital asset against RCB’s strong batting lineup.

Predicted Winner

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with their current form and balanced squad, appear better placed to secure victory. However, Mumbai Indians’ desperation to stay alive in the playoff race could inspire a spirited performance, making this a tightly contested encounter.