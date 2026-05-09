IPL 2026 Match 53, CSK vs LSG: Check predicted winner, probable playing XI, head-to-head record, pitch report, weather forecast, and key players ahead of the crucial clash at Chepauk on May 10.

Chennai Super Kings will face Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 53 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Sunday, May 10, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The contest begins at 3:30 PM IST, with live coverage on JioStar Network channels and streaming available on JioHotstar.

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CSK currently sit sixth on the points table with five wins from ten matches. The five-time champions enter this fixture on the back of a confidence-boosting victory against Delhi Capitals. With momentum on their side, they will aim to secure their sixth win of the season and strengthen their playoff chances.

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after enduring six defeats. Their thrilling triumph against Royal Challengers Bengaluru has kept their slim playoff hopes alive. To remain in contention, LSG must secure convincing wins in the remaining fixtures.

Pitch Report At Chepauk

The surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium is traditionally known to assist spinners, offering significant turn when bowlers hit the right areas. Batters who settle in and time the ball well can score freely, making it a balanced venue where both departments have equal opportunities to dominate.

CSK vs LSG Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 06

CSK Wins: 02

LSG Wins: 03

No Result: 01

First Fixture: March 31, 2022 (LSG won)

Most Recent Fixture: April 14, 2025 (CSK won)

Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Impact Player: Shivam Dube

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Impact Player: Himmat Singh

Key Players To Watch

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 251 runs in 10 matches this season, including two half-centuries. His calm approach at the crease allows him to anchor innings, build partnerships, and control the tempo with composed stroke play.

Prince Yadav has been the standout bowler for LSG, claiming 16 wickets in 10 matches. His disciplined spells and knack for breakthroughs at crucial junctures have consistently troubled opposition batters, making him a vital weapon in their bowling attack.

Predicted Winner

With home advantage and recent form, Chennai Super Kings appear slightly better placed to edge past Lucknow Super Giants. However, LSG’s spirited win against Bengaluru shows they remain dangerous opponents capable of upsetting CSK’s plans.