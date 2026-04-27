Following a record-breaking 152*, Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul is set to face his former team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The opener aims to continue his stellar run, boasting an impressive record against RCB and strong form this season.

After a record-breaking 152* in the previous clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS), the stylish Delhi Capitals (DC) and India opener KL Rahul will be aiming to continue his fine run against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) when both teams lock horns at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.

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Rahul's Record-Breaking Innings

During the previous match, KL blasted 152* in just 67 balls, becoming the third member of IPL's 150-run club and the first-ever Indian to do so. He also registered the highest individual score by an Indian in men's T20. He also broke several other records, including the franchise record for fastest century (reaching there in just 47 balls) and the highest score (going past Rishabh Pant's 128* against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018).

Strong Record Against RCB

KL holds a fantastic record against RCB, a franchise he represented for two seasons in 2013 and 2016, scoring 839 runs in 19 matches and 18 innings at an average of 69.91 and a strike rate of 145.65, including a century and five fifties, with a best score of 132*.

Current Form and World Cup Aspirations

This season, KL is fiercer than ever, presenting himself as a genuine competitor for the wicketkeeper-batter slot in India's T20I set-up for the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where he has valuable playing experience. In seven innings so far, he has scored 357 runs in seven innings at an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of 187.89, with a century and two fifties.

Squads

Squads: Delhi Capitals Squad: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, David Miller, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi Dar, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Prithvi Shaw, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Philip Salt, Jacob Duffy, Nuwan Thushara, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal.