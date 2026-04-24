GT's Sai Sudharsan made history, becoming the fastest player to 2000 IPL runs in just 47 innings, surpassing Chris Gayle. He achieved the feat against RCB, going on to score his first century of the IPL 2026 season (100 off 58 balls).

Sudharsan Becomes Fastest to 2000 IPL Runs

Gujarat Titans' (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by becoming the fastest player to reach 2000 runs, achieving the milestone during GT's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. The Gujarat Titans opener reached the milestone in just 47 innings, overtaking West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who had taken 48.

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Needing 72 runs before the match, Sudharsan brought up his 2000th IPL run with a six off Krunal Pandya's delivery on the last ball of the ninth over of GT's innings. Sudharsan eventually went on to score a 58-ball 100-run innings, his first century of the IPL 2026 season.

Sudharsan now has 2028 runs in 47 IPL innings at an average of 47.16 and a strike rate of 146.96. In the IPL 2026 season, Sudharsan has 235 runs in seven innings at an average of 33.57 and a strike rate of 155.63.

GT vs RCB: Match Recap

Coming to the match, Sudharsan's hundred cruised the GT to a massive 205/3 against the RCB. After winning the toss, RCB captain Rajat Patidar opted to field first. However, the Gujarat Titans seized control early on.

GT openers Shubman Gill and Sudharsan built a formidable foundation, clinical in their approach to the powerplay. The duo took GT to 57/0. While Gill contributed a steady 32 off 24 balls, including two fours and a six, the spotlight remained firmly on Sudharsan.

Sudharsan's Century and Key Partnerships

Gill and Sudharsan completed their 100-run stand for the opening wicket in the 10th over. Suyash Sharma managed to claim Gill's wicket in the 13th over after being smashed for a six for 32, bringing Jos Buttler to the crease.

Sudharsan reached his half-century in just 33 balls before accelerating further to register a spectacular century. Sudharsan's ton came off 58 deliveries, laced with 11 boundaries and 5 massive sixes. By the 15th over, GT had reached a commanding 155/1.

RCB Fight Back in Death Overs

RCB's bowling unit struggled to contain the flow of runs. Josh Hazlewood provided a much-needed breakthrough for RCB, removing after a brilliant hundred in the 16th over, bringing Washington Sundar to the crease.

Washington Sundar kick-started the innings in style, launching a massive six off Josh Hazlewood to get the scoreboard moving, while Suyash Sharma delivered a superb 17th over, conceding just four runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar backed it up with another tidy over, conceding just five runs and removing Jos Buttler for 25, effectively slowing the Gujarat Titans' momentum.

GT's innings began to lose momentum as Josh Hazlewood delivered a clinical 19th over, conceding just eight runs and tightening RCB's grip on the game. Jason Holder opened up his arms in the final over, hammering two sixes and a boundary to power the Gujarat Titans past the 200-run mark. (ANI)