GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel blamed dropped catches for their 29-run loss to KKR. After being put into bat, incredible knocks from Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green helped KKR post a massive 247/2 against the Titans.

Following his side's loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gujarat Titans (GT) assistant coach Parthiv Patel said that "dropping catches made a huge difference" and underlined the importance of seizing every oppurtunity in a high-stakes game.

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KKR continue their fight for an outside chance at a playoff spot as incredible knocks from Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green helped KKR to a 29-run after they set a massive 248-run target for the Titans. If they win the remaining two matches, KKR have an outside chance at the playoffs if the other results also go right, but on the other hand, the 2022 champions have to wait a little more to know their final position in the top four.

'Dropping catches made a huge difference'

Allen was dropped by Mohammed Siraj and Jason Holder on his way to a 93-run knock, and it was his knock that set the platform for Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green to go harder at KKR bowling.

Speaking during the post-match presser, Parthiv said, "I think catching is something which obviously made a huge difference. So when you are playing high-scoring games, when you are playing against quality batters, you don't get many opportunities. As soon as you get that opportunity, you have to make sure you have to catch the ball. And I thought that was the difference."

On GT's Run Chase and Sai Sudharsan

GT's run-chase was really hurt by the fact that their opener Sai Sudharsan had to retire hurt early on when he was striking well, breaking his super-consistent partnership with Shubman Gill, with the skipper taking some time before accelerating. However, Sudharsan came to play later and scored a half-century, but despite that, the initial slowdown of skipper Gill and Jos Buttler had done plenty damage.

On why Sudharsan was once again sent to bat later, Parthiv said, "Sai Sudharsan can play, obviously he does not look like that. He hits the ball, but he hits the ball very well."

He also said that there are "no problems with Sudharsan's strike rate either, and he has the game to play up the order and down the order in slog overs."

On Playoff Qualification

GT now have one game left against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 21 and before that, there is a lot of action which could shake the IPL points table and change their position in the table, which is currently second.

Parthiv said about the final game and keeping an eye on other results, "We do not have to worry about other results. It is in our hands. If we win the game, we qualify. It is as simple as that," he signed off.

KKR vs GT Match Recap

Coming to the match, GT opted to bowl first, and the three-time IPL champions made them pay as after skipper Rahane (14) got out early, Allen (93 in 35 balls, with four boundaries and 10 sixes) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashed the bowlers all over the park, putting up a sizzling 95-run stand.

Following Allen's dismissal, Raghuvanshi reached his fifth fifty of the season, pressing the accelarator during his 108-run stand with Cameron Green (52* in 28 balls, with three fours and four sixes), helping KKR reach 247/2 in 20 overs.

Raghuvanshi scored an unbeaten 82* in 44 balls, with four boundaries and seven sixes. Siraj and Sai Kishore got a wicket each.

During the run-chase, Sai Sudharsan retired hurt early. Skipper Shubman Gill (85 in 49 balls, with five fours and seven sixes) and Jos Buttler (57 in 35 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 128-run stand to put GT in the hunt.

But once they were dismissed, GT could not keep the run-rate up, ending at 218/4 in 20 overs.

Sunil Narine (2/29) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR and also the 'Player of the Match'.

GT is at the second place, with eight wins and five losses, giving them 16 points. KKR is at seventh, with five wins, six losses and a no result, giving them 11 points. (ANI)