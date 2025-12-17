R. Ashwin analysed the KKR vs CSK bidding war for Cameron Green at the 2026 IPL auction. He stated that CSK 'missed a trick' by not acquiring the all-rounder, who was bought by KKR for a record Rs 25.20 crore, calling it a 'brilliant acquisition'.

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin analysed the intense bidding battle between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Australian all-rounder Cameron Green at the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction, noting the Chennai-based franchise missed a trick. Green was acquired by the Kolkata-based franchise for a record Rs 25.20 crore, making him the most expensive overseas signing in IPL history.

CSK and KKR were considered strong contenders to secure Cameron Green's services, one of the standout names in the mini auction, thanks to their larger budgets compared to other franchises. Both teams aggressively pursued the young all-rounder, but CSK withdrew once the price crossed Rs 25 crore.

Ashwin on KKR's Bidding Strategy

Ashwin commented that KKR had acted too quickly in their bidding for Green and had the ability to push CSK out of contention well before the Rs 25 crore mark. "If KKR had been slightly patient, like some other franchises, like Punjab, took their time with the bidding. If KKR had also bid like that, then I think CSK would have let go of Cameron Green much more earlier. KKR felt that CSK bid on Green because they had to," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

'A Brilliant Acquisition for KKR'

Ashwin stated that while CSK missed an opportunity by not signing Green, the all-rounder is a generational talent, making him a fantastic acquisition for KKR. "I felt Cameron Green would have been a great addition to CSK, I think they missed a trick, according to me. Whatever said and done, it is not about the price point, Green is a generational talent, and it is a brilliant acquisition for KKR," Ashwin added.

Cameron Green's IPL Journey

Cameron Green is now poised to represent his third IPL franchise, following earlier stints with the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He had skipped the previous auction after being sidelined with a long-term injury during the off-season. (ANI)