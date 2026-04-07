GT opener Sai Sudharsan views the IPL as a platform for growth and versatility, not just a national comeback route. He highlighted his consistent preparation for all tournaments and the importance of mental fitness through yoga and meditation.

IPL a Platform for Growth

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan has emphasised that the Indian Premier League (IPL) should be seen as a platform to perform and grow, rather than solely as a route to a national comeback. Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of GT's clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, Sudharsan highlighted the importance of versatility and preparation. "As you know, IPL is one of the biggest platforms anybody can get. I think the mindset should be to do our best, be as versatile as possible, and equip ourselves for any situation that comes up. Focus on your team, and I think greater things will happen on their own," Sudharsan said.

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He added that he treats every tournament similarly in terms of preparation and effort. "I think I do not look at it as a different tournament. Wherever I play, whatever matches I play, the preparation is very similar, and the effort or the hard work behind it is very similar. I am just grateful and lucky enough to execute it here," he noted.

Focus on Mental Preparation

Sudharsan also highlighted the importance of mental preparation in modern T20 cricket, saying that staying mentally sharp is as crucial as honing skills. Speaking during the pre-match press conference, Sudharsan detailed his approach to maintaining focus and clarity on the field. "I think once the pre-season and pre-season camp are over, it's all about fine-tuning and having your thoughts clear. Having your mind organised is the biggest thing," he said.

Sudharsan revealed that he invests considerable time in mental fitness, incorporating yoga, meditation, and visualisation into his routine. "I put a lot of time into that. I do yoga and a lot of meditation, visualisation to keep myself mentally fit," he added.

GT's Current Standing in IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans are currently languishing at ninth spot in the IPL 2026 points table with no points in two matches and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.424. They are amongst the only two teams this season without a single point to their name. The other team is the Chennai Super Kings, who have no points to show after three losses in three matches. (ANI)