Rishabh Pant is set to rejoin Delhi Capitals from Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2027 with a Rs 12 crore salary cut. LSG will release him in a Rs 15 crore trade after two poor seasons, where he stepped down as captain following a last-place finish.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant is all set to join Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a massive cut in salary of Rs 12 crore, sources confirmed to ANI.

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Lucknow Super Giants are set to release Pant, who is expected to return to his former franchise, Delhi Capitals, in a trade worth Rs 15 crore (approx. US$1.5 million), after being bought by LSG for a record Rs 27 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The two franchises are currently completing the formalities of the deal and will require approval from the BCCI for final ratification.

Pant's move makes him the second high-profile player, after Ravindra Jadeja, to take a significant pay cut as part of an IPL trade. Earlier, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals executed a major swap involving Jadeja and Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026, with adjustments in valuation across contracts.

Pant's Underwhelming Stint with LSG

Pant's stint with LSG lasted two seasons but produced underwhelming results. As captain, he managed 10 wins and 18 losses, while scoring 581 runs at an average of 26.4 and a strike rate of 135.74.

Pant had previously captained DC for four seasons before being released ahead of the 2025 auction, where he was bought by LSG for a staggering Rs 27 crore. Following the 2026 IPL, Pant has stepped down as the captain of LSG after the team's bottom-table finish in the 2026 season. LSG finished last in the IPL 2026 season with just four wins in 14 matches. (ANI)