Rajasthan Royals' batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set a new IPL record for the most sixes by an Indian in a single season, hitting his 43rd maximum in 2026. He went past Abhishek Sharma's tally of 42 sixes set in 2024, joining an elite list.

IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi breaks record for most sixes

Rajasthan Royals (RR) young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 by storm, smashing a record-breaking 43 sixes to register the most maximums by an Indian batter in a single IPL season. In doing so, Sooryavanshi surpassed Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) star batter Abhishek Sharma's previous record of 42 sixes set in 2024.

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Sooryavanshi joins the list, featuring some of the biggest names in IPL history, including Virat Kohli, who hit 38 sixes during his iconic 2016 season and repeated the feat in 2024, alongside Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav with the same number of sixes. Sooryavanshi achieved this feat during his side's IPL clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC), on Sunday in New Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Sooryavanshi slammed a brilliant 46 off just 21 balls, laced with 5 fours and 3 massive sixes, at an outstanding average of 219.05.

Sooryavanshi's Dominant Season

Sooryavanshi is also RR's leading run scorer in the ongoing tournament, smashing 486 runs in 12 innings at an impressive average of 40.50, including a hundred and two fifties.

Match Recap: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Coming to the match, DC bowling, led by Mitchell Starc's four-fer and key contributions from Lungi Ngidi and Madhav Tiwari, restricted RR to 193/8 in 20 overs despite getting a strong start.

From a strong position of 140/2 in 12 overs, RR were restricted to 193/8, with Starc starring for DC with a four-wicket haul. He was well supported by two wickets each from Ngidi and Madhav.

Playing XIs

Teams: Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravi Singh, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar. (ANI)