An injury-time goal from Hugo Diaz earned Diamond Harbour FC a 1-1 draw against Dempo SC, helping them clinch the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 title and gain promotion to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 with a match to spare.

Late drama unfolded in the closing moments as an injury-time goal from Hugo Diaz earned Diamond Harbour FC a 1-1 draw against Dempo SC at the PJN Stadium in Goa on Sunday. The point helped them clinch the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 title and gain promotion to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27, according to a release.

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Needing only a point to wrap up the title, Diamond Harbour were trailing from the 50th minute after Marcus Joseph gave Dempo SC the lead. A goal in the first minute of injury time ensured that they secured 29 points, thus winning their maiden IFL title, with a match to spare. The side from West Bengal won their third promotion in as many seasons after winning the I-League 3 and I-League 2 in the previous campaigns.

A tense, goalless first half

Diamond Harbour showed signs of nervousness in the opening half hour, misplacing simple passes and lacking clarity in their attacking approach. The first chance of the game came for the home side from a misplaced pass by the Diamond Harbour defence, but Sebastian Gutierrez saw his effort drift narrowly wide of the post.

Dempo, playing without any pressure, looked more energetic in their build-up play and were making good use of Diamond Harbour's mistakes but were not able to punish them by scoring. Gutierrez once again pulled his shot wide of the post from a long-range effort. Moments later Jose Luis Moreno deflected a corner kick at the near post towards the goal but it was expertly cleared off the line by Melroy Assisi.

At the other end, Diamond Harbour, who looked below their usual attacking standards, still managed to create two good opportunities. Mikel Kortazar blazed his effort over the bar after getting on the end of a set-piece delivery. Moments later, Dempo goalkeeper Ashish Sibi produced a fine save to deny Hugo Diaz, who had once again found space inside the box following a long throw.

Dempo caused several nervy moments inside the opposition box, with Marcus Joseph creating openings for his teammates around him, but this time Diamond Harbour defended resolutely to keep them at bay as both sides went into the break with the scores level at 0-0.

Joseph's stunner puts Dempo ahead

Dempo were rewarded for their persistence five minutes after the restart. The hosts won a free-kick at the edge of the box after Seigoumang Doungel was brought down by K. Ajith Kumar. Marcus Joseph's initial effort was blocked by the wall, but the striker reacted quickest to the rebound and thundered the ball into the top corner before the defenders or goalkeeper could respond, scoring his eighth goal of the season.

Kibu Vicuna responded to the setback by introducing Luka Majcen, Bryce Miranda and R. Ramdinthara, but the changes failed to create any clear-cut opportunities that seriously troubled the Dempo defence or the goalkeeper. However, it was Dempo who continued to look the more threatening side, with Gutierrez creating havoc in the opposition half. Aubin Kouakou rose highest to meet a free-kick delivery from Gutierrez, but the towering defender was denied by an excellent low save from Dheeraj Singh. The forward was at the heart of almost everything the hosts created, and Diamond Harbour struggled to contain him as the Colombian found plenty of space and freedom in central areas.

Diaz's late header seals the title

Diamond Harbour looked short of ideas and, with a heavy downpour arriving in the final 10 minutes, the conditions became even more difficult for both sides to create chances. However, the visitors eventually found a way back into the contest after the referee added eight minutes of stoppage time. Substitute Girik Khosla delivered a pinpoint cross into the box for Hugo Diaz, who had drifted away from his marker. The Spaniard timed his jump perfectly and planted a powerful header into the back of the net, a goal that ultimately confirmed the title for Diamond Harbour. (ANI)