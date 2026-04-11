Teen star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 78-run knock powered Rajasthan Royals to a six-wicket win over RCB in IPL 2026. After the match, the 15-year-old, who was named Player of the Match, received a signed cap from Virat Kohli.

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's breathtaking knock of 78 helped Rajasthan Royals hand Royal Challengers Bengaluru their first defeat of the IPL 2026, and after the match, he got something which he will keep with him for a very long time. Former India captain and RCB veteran Virat Kohli signed Sooryavanshi's cap and wrote a message, "Dear Vaibhav, Well done." The 15-year-old opener batter was happy after getting this 'gift' from one of his favourite players.

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Sooryavanshi Bags Player of the Match and Orange Cap

Sooryavanshi was also named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock, which helped RR chase down a 202-run target with 12 balls and six wickets left. He hit eight fours and seven sixes in his brutal knock. After hitting 78 runs, Sooryavanshi also got the Orange Cap for being the highest scorer of the season with 200 runs in just four innings.

He has made 452 runs in his IPL career, comprising 11 innings with an average of 41 and a strike rate of 229.

RCB Post Competitive Total

Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 201/8 after a strong recovery from a poor start against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, where the match started after a delay due to rain. RCB were reduced to 62/4 and later 94/6 despite early wickets from Jofra Archer and a brief start from Virat Kohli. Captain Rajat Patidar anchored the innings with a 63 off 40 balls, while Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten 29 off 15 provided a late boost as RCB crossed 200.

Royals Cruise to Victory

However, Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets, extending their unbeaten run to four straight wins while handing RCB their first loss of the season.

Chasing 202, RR's Sooryavanshi and Jurel combined for a 108-run stand, setting up a dominant chase, with Ravindra Jadeja also contributing an unbeaten 24 as RR reached the target in 18 overs.