Disciplined bowling from SRH pacers Sakib Hussain (2/29) and Praful Hinge (2/25) restricted Gujarat Titans to 168/5. Despite fifties from Sai Sudharsan (61) and Washington Sundar (50*), GT were kept in check by SRH's bowlers.

Disciplined bowling from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacers Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge and skipper Pat Cummins restricted Gujarat Titans (GT) to a competitive 168/5 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Hussain and Hinge starred with two wickets apiece, while Cummins chipped in with a crucial scalp to keep GT's batting line-up in check.

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SRH dominate powerplay

Asked to bat first, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill opened the innings for the Gujarat Titans. However, early inroads from Sunrisers Hyderabad saw Praful Hinge dismiss skipper Gill for just 5, bringing Jos Buttler to the crease.

The pressure continued on GT as Hinge struck again in the final over of the powerplay, removing Buttler for 7 off 11 balls after a struggling start, leaving the Titans in deeper trouble and bringing in youngster Nishant Sindhu.

Gujarat Titans ended their powerplay at 34/2, marking their lowest powerplay total of the season, while it also stood as the best powerplay bowling effort by Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 so far.

Sudharsan, Sundar lead GT's recovery

Nishant Sindhu began his innings positively, launching a six immediately after the powerplay off Nitish Kumar Reddy, but his stay was cut short in the 10th over when SRH skipper Pat Cummins sent him back to the pavilion, bringing Washington Sundar to the crease.

Sudharsan and Sundar then steadied Gujarat Titans' innings, stitching together a crucial partnership and keeping the scoreboard moving with regular boundaries to rebuild the momentum.

Hussain's brilliance restricts GT

Sakib Hussain provided a crucial breakthrough for Sunrisers Hyderabad by breaking the partnership and dismissing Sai Sudharsan for 61, bringing Jason Holder to the crease.

Sundar slammed 18 runs from the 19th over, smashing two fours and six off Malinga's over to take GT past the 150-run mark.

Hussain, however, pulled things back brilliantly in the final over, dismissing Washington Sundar just after he brought up his half-century, as Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted the hosts, the Gujarat Titans, to 168/5.