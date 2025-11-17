Rajasthan Royals have named Kumar Sangakkara as head coach and director of cricket for IPL 2026, replacing Rahul Dravid. Vikram Rathour is promoted to assistant coach. The team also traded captain Sanju Samson to CSK for two all-rounders.

Rajasthan Royals on Monday confirmed that former Sri Lanka stalwart Kumar Sangakkara will hold a dual role as head coach and director of cricket at the franchise in IPL 2026, with Vikram Rathour, who served as the batting coach last season, being promoted to assistant coach.

Sangakkara has taken over the role, which was left vacant after the departure of former India icon Rahul Dravid, who left the Royals in August following a disappointing campaign in IPL 2025. Last season, Rajasthan finished ninth on the points table, their worst performance since 2021. Rathour, who will act as the assistant coach, has previously worked under Dravid as the India men's cricket team's batting coach, with his stint lasting from August 2019 to 2024. Sangakkara has previously served as head coach of the Royals from 2021 to 2024, "a period that marked a clear rise in the team's performance and consistency," RR said in a statement.

'Complete trust in Kumar': Royals Owner

"We are delighted to have Kumar return as head coach. As we looked at what the team needed at this stage, we felt that his familiarity within the squad, his leadership and his deep understanding of the Royals culture would bring the right balance of continuity and stability", said Manoj Badale, Lead Owner, Rajasthan Royals.

"Kumar has always had our complete trust as a leader. His clarity, calmness and cricketing intelligence will play an important role in guiding the squad into this next phase," Badale concluded.

Continuity in Coaching Staff

Former New Zealand tearaway Shane Bond will continue to operate as the fast bowling coach. Trevor Penney and Sid Lahiri return as assistant coach and performance coach, respectively.

'Honoured to return': Sangakkara

"I'm honoured to return as head coach and continue working with this talented group. I'm also pleased to have a strong coaching team alongside me. Vikram, Trevor, Shane and Sid each bring valuable experience in their areas, and together we are focused on preparing the players in the best possible way," Sangakkara said.

"We have a clear understanding of where we want to go as a group, and our aim is to build a team that plays with clarity, resilience, and purpose," he added.

Squad Overhaul and Auction Strategy

The biggest challenge for Sangakkara and the team management will be to identify the new captain, after former skipper Sanju Samson's six-year stint with the franchise ended last week.

Samson was traded to the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, and in return, the Royals received veteran star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja along with England all-rounder Sam Curran.

Along with the duo, Rajasthan traded their left-handed batter, Nitish Rana, to Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction and received South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira in return.

RR released several players before the auction, including Akash Madhwal, Ashok Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore, Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Rajasthan will enter the IPL auction with a salary cap of Rs 16.05 crore, with nine slots to fill, including one overseas.