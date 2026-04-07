RR captain Riyan Parag lauded openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the 'best going around' after they powered the team to a 27-run victory over MI in a rain-hit IPL 2026 match. Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 77.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag hailed the team's opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as "the best going around" after they helped the Rajasthan-based franchise secure a 27-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Tuesday. In a match that was reduced to 11 overs per side due to rain, Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi powered Rajasthan Royals to a first-innings total of 150/3. While Jaiswal remained not out with a 32-ball 77 runs, including 10 boundaries and four sixes, Sooryavanshi gave RR a headstart with a 14-ball 39.

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'The best going around'

RR captain Riyan Parag, speaking about where the Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi opening partnership stands in his eyes, called them the best opening pair, praising their skill, maturity, and consistency, highlighting Sooryavanshi's all-around ability and Jaiswal's experience. "Number one. They have got age on their side. Vaibhav is incredible. It is not one-way slogging. Jaiswal has been doing it for 3-4 years now. The skill they have plus their maturity - they are the best going around."

Parag praises 'strong, young core'

Speaking about the win, Riyan Parag expressed delight, highlighting the team's strong, young core, and praised the pace and control of bowlers like Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger. "Feels great. I have always known this to be a strong team because we have a strong and young core. Hopefully we can keep on performing like this. (On new ball bowlers) Jofra's messaging is to go out and bowl as fast as they can. Someone (like him and Burger) who bowls more than 140-145 and has control is crazy," Parag said.

Bowlers seal the deal for RR

RR's bowling line-up of Nandre Burger (2/21), Sandeep Sharma (2/25), Jofra Archer (1/17 in 2 overs) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/26), despite the fire-power possessed by MI's batting line-up, helped the 2008 IPL champions restrict MI to just 123/9 in the rain-truncated match and win by 27 runs. (ANI)