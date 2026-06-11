Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has undergone a successful surgery on his right shoulder. The cricketer shared an update on Instagram, stating he is now entering a rehabilitation phase. The timeline for his return has not yet been confirmed.

Indian cricketer and Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag has undergone surgery on his right shoulder and will now enter a rehabilitation phase before returning to competitive action. The timeline for his recovery has not yet been confirmed.

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The right-handed batter shared an update on Instagram after he successfully underwent right shoulder surgery. "Well, the shoulder finally won. For everyone who's been asking, the surgery is done and went well. The past two years have tested me in ways I never expected. There were good days, frustrating days, and days when simply getting through a game was a challenge. But I wouldn't have wanted it any other way. Now comes a different challenge- recovery, rehab and patience. I'll be back doing what I love soon. See you on the other side," Parag wrote on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/DZcKBd6scYi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Recent Injury Struggles

Parag was initially part of the India A squad for the ongoing 50-over tri-series in Sri Lanka and was named vice-captain, but he had been ruled out due to a hamstring injury and was replaced by right-handed batter Ruturaj Gaikwad. Earlier, the hamstring problem had troubled the RR skipper during the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, causing Parag miss a league stage match against Lucknow Super Giants. The Indian cricketer then returned for RR's must-win final league game against the Mumbai Indians, which Parag revealed he played despite not being fully fit. Parag also featured in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 matches for RR, showing signs of discomfort while running between wickets.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Parag had been managing it with the BCCI medical team, with surgery listed as an option. While doctors had advised he could delay the procedure until it affected his performance, Parag opted for surgery after consulting with the medical staff. (ANI)