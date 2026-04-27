After KKR's top order collapsed, Rinku Singh's unbeaten 83 off 51 balls lifted them to 155/7. His knock, featuring four sixes in the final over, was crucial as KKR eventually edged out LSG in a thrilling Super Over clash in IPL 2026.

Following a superb batting performance against the Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders' dependable finisher Rinku Singh said his strategy was to remain composed after the early collapse, anchor the innings till the end, keep the scoreboard ticking with smart strike rotation, and punish every loose delivery to shape a match-winning knock.

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KKR edged out LSG in a thrilling Super Over clash in IPL 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. Chasing a tense finish, LSG needed seven off the final ball when Mohammed Shami launched a six over long-off to force the game into a Super Over. Earlier, Mohsin Khan's sensational five-wicket haul (5/23) rocked KKR's top order, but Rinku Singh's brilliant unbeaten 83 off 51 balls, featuring seven fours and five sixes, sparked a remarkable recovery. His late onslaught, including four consecutive sixes in the final over, lifted KKR to a competitive 155/7. In reply, KKR's bowlers combined effectively to keep LSG under pressure throughout, only for Shami's dramatic last-ball strike to push the contest into a nail-biting Super Over. Rinku was also named Player of the match for his superb fifty.

Rinku Singh on his match-winning strategy

"When I went into bat, four wickets had fallen, so I kept thinking about how I could go about, and I had to take the game till the end. Since we had lost four wickets, it was about keeping the scoreboard moving and putting the loose balls away," Rinku Singh said after the match.

Rahane praises Rinku's explosive finish

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane praised his side's resilience, highlighting how Rinku Singh's explosive finish after the 16th over shifted momentum in their favour. He commended the bowling unit for maintaining belief and executing plans, especially the spinners, noting that a single wicket at crucial moments helped turn the game. Rahane also appreciated the contribution of Indian bowlers Kartik Tyagi and Vaibhav Arora, emphasising clarity in strategy, smart use of ground dimensions, and staying composed under pressure as key factors behind the win. "Really happy with the victory. The way we played after the 16 overs, Rinku's innings was amazing. That last one over and getting the momentum on our side was amazing. But the kind of bowling we did was amazing. It was about having that belief, one wicket here and there and the opposition is back in the game, we were really confident about our spinners. We knew one wicket would change the game for us. No, not really. Tyagi has been really good, Vaibhav as well. All these Indian guys are doing well. But let's not take credit away from Rinku Singh. You have to be in the moment, using the longer boundary is something we spoke about, and guys have been practising. You have to be clear as a bowler," Rahane said.