RCB vice-captain Jitesh Sharma said the team is focusing on its own process and strengths rather than the opposition ahead of their IPL 2026 game against CSK. He added that the team is not thinking about past records but is focused on the present.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicket-keeper batter and vice-captain Jitesh Sharma said that the team is focusing on their own strengths and preparation rather than looking much at the opposition, ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 5 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Defending champions RCB will face off against five-time IPL champions CSK in their second match. Notably, RCB are coming off a dominant six-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match and will aim to continue the momentum against CSK as well.

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Focus on own process

Speaking about RCB's approach against CSK during the pre-match press conference, Jitesh Sharma said that the team is focusing on their own preparation and process rather than the opponent. "I think it's very simple, we are just focusing on our own process rather than thinking about what they have done in the last one week. We are just focusing on our preparation, that's it, that's the simple thing," said Jitesh.

'Focus on one game at a time'

RCB currently hold a 3-0 advantage over CSK in their last three meetings. However, Jitesh Sharma said that the team focuses on one game at a time, emphasising their own strengths and the opponent's weaknesses rather than past results. "After coming here, I came to know about the 3-0 equation. As a player, as a unit, we always focus on one game at a time rather than thinking about the records. We are just trying to be present and plan what our strengths are and what are their weaknesses," he said.

On being vice-captain

Jitesh also said that being vice-captain is a privilege that motivates him to put in extra effort and contribute in any way possible to help the team win. "I think whenever you get the responsibility, you feel grateful and privileged and I take extra effort to give something to my team. Whatever possible, how I can contribute to the win, I think that gives you extra responsibility when you are in the leadership role," he said. (ANI)