BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla congratulated RCB for their back-to-back IPL 2026 titles after beating GT. He also lauded 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the tournament's MVP and Orange Cap winner, and RCB bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla congratulated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for their back-to-back IPL titles following their five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2026 final, while also lauding Gujarat Titans (GT) for their efforts in the tournament. Speaking to reporters, Shukla said, "It was a great final game. The teams who reach finals were capable... It was a great match. It is a matter of happiness that RCB won back-to-back. Along with that, I congratulate the Gujarat Titans as well."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dominates Awards

Shukla also praised standout performers in the final, including teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old sensation dominated the awards at the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, being named the Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season, Orange Cap winner, and Super Sixes of the Season. The 15-year-old Bihar-born batter had an extraordinary tournament for Rajasthan Royals, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 776 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 237.30. At just 15 years and 65 days old, Sooryavanshi also set a new IPL record as the youngest Orange Cap winner. The previous record was held by Gujarat Titans opener Sudharsan, who won it at 23 years and 231 days in 2025, while Shubman Gill had set the record in 2023 at 23 years and 263 days.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a great player. There is no doubt about the way he played. The whole country is amazed by him, the way he performed at this age," Shukla said.

Shukla Praises Bhuvneshwar's Revival

He further commended Bhuvneshwar Kumar's contributions with the ball, adding, "The revival of Bhuvneshwar Kumar was amazing. The kind of bowling he did was amazing..."

The RCB speedster finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2026 season. Bhuvneshwar took 28 wickets in 16 games and played a key role in RCB's successful title defence, with standout figures of 4 for 23 highlighting his crucial breakthroughs with both the new ball and at the death.

IPL 2026 Final: Match Highlights

Coming to the IPL 2026 final, Put to bat first by RCB, GT scored just 155/8 in 20 overs, with Washington Sundar (50* in 37 balls, with five fours) and Nishant Sindhu (20 in 18 balls, with three fours) being the only ones to cross the 20-run mark. Rasikh Dar Salam (3/27), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/37) took wickets regularly.

RCB started well with a 62-run stand between Venkatesh Iyer (32 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Virat Kohli. GT showed some fight, reducing RCB to 132/5 at one point, but Virat (75* in 42 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) guided RCB to a win with two overs left.

This is RCB's second IPL title win and overall their fourth Indian franchise cricket trophy, including two Women's Premier League (WPL) titles. (ANI)