Punjab Kings remain at the top of the IPL 2026 standings despite a narrow four-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans. Suryansh Shedge's brilliant 57 off 29 on a tough pitch was a major positive for PBKS in the closely fought contest.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) remain at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 standings with 13 points from nine matches, despite a four-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

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According to a release, Chasing 163, the hosts crossed the line with a ball to spare in what was a closely fought contest on a difficult surface that kept bowlers in the game throughout.

Shedge Shines on a Tricky Wicket

The mood in the Punjab camp was measured and forward-looking despite the result, with Suryansh Shedge leading the conversation in the post-match press conference after a standout performance with the bat.

Shedge was exceptional on a wicket that offered variable bounce and tested every batter who walked out to the middle. He scored 57 off 29 deliveries at a strike rate of 196.55, striking 3 fours and 5 sixes, and gave Punjab Kings the best possible chance of posting a competitive total. His knock was a lesson in reading conditions and trusting the process.

"I wouldn't say I was waiting, I was preparing," said Shedge, reflecting on his journey to the playing XI. "The time on the sidelines benefitted me and it gave me the opportunity to prepare physically and mentally. Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer have consistently told me the same thing too: when the opportunity arrives, you must be ready to take it with both hands. That is what I tried to do today."

On a surface where scoring runs was far from straightforward, Shedge's approach stood apart. "My only intention was to spend as much time at the crease as possible, and I think that made things easier as I progressed through the innings," he explained. "On such wickets, a batter has to take time to settle before playing expansive shots. Targeting 240 or 250 on this track was never realistic, the double-paced surface simply did not allow it."

Impressive Outing for Bowlers

Punjab Kings posted 163, and while the total proved just short, Shedge was clear-eyed about the effort the team put in. "Perhaps we could have scored 20 to 25 more runs, but I still believe 163 was a fighting total. We gave everything we had, and there are many positives to take from this game."

With the ball, Arshdeep Singh was outstanding, conceding just 24 runs in 4 overs at an impressive economy rate of 6.00 and picking up 2 wickets to keep Punjab Kings in the contest deep into the chase. Vijaykumar Vyshak was equally impressive, taking the crucial wickets of Jos Buttler and Sai Sudarshan while conceding just 31 runs in 4 overs at an economy rate of just 7.75.

Shedge credited deliberate planning for Vyshak's effectiveness. "Just before the powerplay ended, our bowling coach sent a message to Vyshak to bowl at that hard length, and you could see how well he bowled after receiving that message."

Looking Ahead

Punjab Kings will next travel to face Sunrisers Hyderabad away from home on May 6, looking to return to winning ways and build on their lead at the top of the table. (ANI)