Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel backs local talents Ashok Sharma and Manav Suthar to leverage home conditions against Rajasthan Royals. He praised their domestic performances and called them strong prospects for the future.

Gujarat Titans (GT) assistant coach Parthiv Patel said that he expects Rajasthan's local talents Ashok Sharma and Manav Suthar to draw advantage from the home conditions in the team's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday.

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Patel Backs Local Talents Sharma and Suthar

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game against RR, Parthiv Patel praised pacer Ashok Sharma, calling him a promising talent who has performed well in the IPL as well as domestic tournaments, including the Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy for Rajasthan. He added that local players often have an advantage due to familiarity with conditions and said Ashok is a strong prospect for the future. So far, 23-year-old Ashok has featured in six IPL 2026 matches for the Gujarat Titans and has taken six wickets. In the 2025/6 Ranji Trophy season, Ashok bagged 14 wickets in seven matches at an average of 29.71.

"He (Ashok Sharma) is a very good player in the way he bowls. He has played very well in the IPL. We have seen him play in the Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy. So he is a very good prospect in the way he plays. And as I said, when local players play, they have that advantage. Because they are very familiar with the game. He is definitely a very good prospect for the future," Parthiv said.

Parthiv Patel also praised the team's left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, saying he has been around for a while, regularly features for India A, and continues to perform consistently. He described Suthar as a mature player who has led Rajasthan well in domestic cricket and earned his opportunities through strong performances. Notably, in the Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season, Suthar claimed 18 wickets in just five innings at an average of 15.94. Parthiv also noted that several local players, including Kulwant Khejroliya, are part of the setup and emphasised that familiarity with home conditions can be an added advantage.

"Manav has been there for a long time. He has been around. He is constantly playing in the India A team. He is also performing well. And this time, he got a chance. Once again, the way he has led Rajasthan. Because we were watching a lot of matches of the Mushtaq Ali. So he is a very mature player. And hopefully, as you said, there are a couple of players here. Kulwant is also from Jaipur. So there are a lot of people here. But as I said, when you come to the home ground, you need that familiarity," Parthiv said.

'Important Game' for Playoff Race

Parthiv Patel called the upcoming match an important one, noting that most teams are closely placed on the points table, with only the top side having played an extra game. He added that while acknowledging Rajasthan's strong form, the focus for his team is to execute their plans well and aim for a win.

"Definitely an important game, like you rightly said. Almost everybody is on the same number of points. And one team, which is at the top, has played one game extra. So it is an important game without a doubt, just the way Rajasthan has played. But we would like to just go out there and execute our plans and see if we can be on the winning side," Parthiv said.

Gujarat Titans, currently fifth on the IPL points table, will take on fourth-placed Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Both sides have played 10 matches and registered six wins each, with net run rate being the only difference separating them in the standings. Whoever wins the clash will inch closer towards solidifying their place in the top four.