Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel says the team's approach must be "100 per cent" in "do or die situations" as they are on the verge of IPL 2026 exit. DC has lost five of eight matches and is ranked seventh on the points table.

Contrasting Defeats in Last Two Outings

Delhi Capitals (DC) bowling coach Munaf Patel emphasised that the approach of the team has to be "100 per cent" in "do or die situations", remarks coming as the DC is on the verge of getting out of the IPL 2026. DC, who will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday, have lost five of their eight IPL matches and are ranked seventh at the points table.

In their last two matches, DC have experienced contrasting defeats. Against Punjab Kings (PBKS), they posted a massive 264 but still ended up on the losing side as PBKS chased it down with seven balls to spare. In the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, DC's batting faltered badly as they were bundled out for just 75 in 16.3 overs, with RCB comfortably chasing the target in 6.3 overs to win by nine wickets.

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With only three wins from eight matches, DC face a difficult road ahead in their bid to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs. They are currently seventh on the points table with six points. With six games still left, they will aim to win as many as possible to keep their hopes alive.

'Approach Has to be 100 Per Cent'

Ahead of the RR match, Munaf Patel said, ""In do-or-die situations, the approach has to be 100 per cent. Because you know that if you lose one or two games, you are out of the tournament. So as a unit, you have to give your 100 per cent. Otherwise, it becomes very difficult to survive," Munaf Patel said as quoted by a release from Delhi Capitals.

Munaf said DC they will focus on playing "good cricket", to take "control of the game" and learn from the mistakes. "Our approach will remain the same. We will give our 100 per cent and focus on playing good cricket. Whether we bat first or bowl first, the idea is to control the game and minimise mistakes. We will play to win and not think too much about the result. If we play good cricket, the result will take care of itself," he said. (ANI)