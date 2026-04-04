Lucknow Super Giants bowling coach Bharat Arun confirms a 'dynamic' top-order strategy for IPL 2026. He acknowledged last year's successful opening pair but emphasized strategic flexibility, which also led to spinner Digvesh Rathi's absence.

Flexible Top-Order Strategy

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowling coach Bharat Arun on Saturday said the team's top-order strategy will remain flexible as they prepare for their Indian Premier League 2026 (IPL) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Addressing questions about Rishabh Pant opening the innings in the first match, Arun said, "See, well, the strategies keep changing all the time, and I think the first four places should be very dynamic as far as the team is concerned."

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The LSG bowling coach also acknowledged that last year's opening pair of Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh performed exceptionally well. "We do understand that Mitch and Markram were a very, very good opening pair for us, but also sometimes strategically these things do happen," Arun added during the pre-match press conference.

On Digvesh Singh Rathi's Absence

Leg-spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi made his IPL debut for Lucknow in the last IPL season. Rathi, who picked up 14 wickets in the 2025 season, missed the opening fixture of LSG in the ongoing tournament. Addressing questions regarding Rathi playing the upcoming match against SRH, the LSG bowling coach said that, "We have played just one match so far, and actually, Rathi not playing was because of the situation that we were in in batting, so we wanted an extra bat. He's a fantastic bowler, he's done exceptionally well for us in the past, and he would be one of our main spinners going ahead."

Bowlers' Challenge and Opportunity in T20

Bharat Arun also said that while T20 cricket is naturally batter-friendly, it presents both a challenge and an opportunity for bowlers to shine. Speaking ahead of the IPL 2026 clash against SRH, Arun said, "T20 is always batter-friendly. And bowlers are expected, batters are expected to play big shots, and that's what most of the crowds come for. But I strongly feel there is a challenge for the bowlers. It's a big challenge and an opportunity for the bowlers to come good and become a hero."

He added that success on such pitches requires bowlers to trust their abilities. "Under batting circumstances, a bowler needs to trust his abilities to be able to do well," Arun noted, highlighting the mental and technical skills required to excel in high-scoring conditions. (ANI)