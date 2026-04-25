KKR all-rounder Anukul Roy is optimistic for their IPL 2026 match against LSG, despite the team's position at the bottom of the table. He said the team is confident, improving, and will aim to give their best to secure a win.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Anukul Roy remains optimistic ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, despite being at the bottom of the points table, saying that the team will try their best to win. KKR, after losing five consecutive matches in the tournament, registered their first win by defeating the Rajasthan Royals by four wickets. Currently, KKR occupy the last spot in the IPL 2026 points table with just one win in seven matches, with one no result.

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'Team is confident, will try our best to win'

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Anukul Roy said Kolkata Knight Riders are confident ahead of their next match, adding that both their bowling and batting units are improving and the team will aim to give their best to secure a win, as per a release from KKR. "The team is very confident. The bowlers are doing well and the batting has also started doing well. We will try our best to win," he said.

Anukul Roy also admitted that KKR's plans are not coming together as expected in IPL 2026, with inconsistent results leaving them at the bottom of the table. However, he added that the team is focused on winning as many remaining matches as possible and is hopeful of an improvement in form. "Whatever we want to do is not happening exactly the way we want right now. Results keep going up and down. We are trying to win as many matches as possible from here and things will get better for us," he said.

'Want to keep our mindset clear, stay calm'

In their previous match, KKR defeated RR by four wickets. Chasing 156, KKR were helped by Anukul's unbeaten 29-run innings off 16 balls. Anukul said he is happy and confident after registering his first win for the team. He stressed that the team aims to maintain a calm mindset, stay focused, and continue giving their full effort without overthinking.

"It was my first win for the team, so I am feeling very good and very confident. I enjoyed it a lot. We played recently and then had a couple of days off, so I am feeling fresh and confident. We want to continue doing what we have been doing. We want to keep our mindset clear, stay calm and give 100 per cent to the team. We don't want to think too much," the all-rounder said. (ANI)